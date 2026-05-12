- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
2026 City/County Birthday & Ice Cream Social
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
2026 City/County Birthday & Ice Cream Social
Join us Sunday, July 19th, from 1-5 pm, as the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum celebrates 2 special birthdays!
Celebrating their 156th Years – Wichita was officially “born” July 21, 1870, just 3 months after the establishment of Sedgwick County, Kansas
The last 156 years have gone by like a rocket! Celebrate the origin of Sedgwick County, followed months later by its first city, Wichita. Enjoy activities, programs, and refreshments in the Museum’s Heritage Square, and take a stroll through the Museum to explore our local history.
Free admission to members and their guests. For all others: bring a homemade or store-bought birthday card for free admittance to this annual celebration! (No time to make an extra stop? Greeting cards are available year-round in the Museum Store!)
Join us for the afternoon with an ice cream social, music, and many other fun experiences!
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202
Sunday, July 19th
1:00pm-5:00pm
Open to the public
Free admission - Bring a Birthday Card!