2026 City/County Birthday & Ice Cream Social

Join us Sunday, July 19th, from 1-5 pm, as the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum celebrates 2 special birthdays!

Celebrating their 156th Years – Wichita was officially “born” July 21, 1870, just 3 months after the establishment of Sedgwick County, Kansas

The last 156 years have gone by like a rocket! Celebrate the origin of Sedgwick County, followed months later by its first city, Wichita. Enjoy activities, programs, and refreshments in the Museum’s Heritage Square, and take a stroll through the Museum to explore our local history.

Free admission to members and their guests. For all others: bring a homemade or store-bought birthday card for free admittance to this annual celebration! (No time to make an extra stop? Greeting cards are available year-round in the Museum Store!)

Join us for the afternoon with an ice cream social, music, and many other fun experiences!

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67202

Sunday, July 19th

1:00pm-5:00pm

Open to the public

Free admission - Bring a Birthday Card!