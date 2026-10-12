12th Annual EDI Inklings Festival

The 12th Annual Inklings Festival sponsored by the Eighth Day Institute (EDI) is scheduled for October 23-25, 2026. This yearly festival celebrates the enduring literary influence of C.S. Lewis (The Chronicles of Narnia, The Space Trilogy), J.R.R. Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings), and others. It is co-hosted by EDI and Eighth Day Books, located at 2838 E Douglas Ave in Wichita.

Festival events include keynote lectures, a storytelling workshop, archery demonstrations, map drawing and costume contests, local food and drink vendors, as well as live music by local musicians. Many of the festival events are free to the public; those that are not free are low-cost. Registration can be done online or at the door.

The theme of this year’s festival is dedicated to G.K. Chesterton, himself not an Inkling (preceding most of them by several decades), but his influence on their writing, especially Lewis, is undeniable, so the tribute to Chesterton is fitting.

The festival also coincides with the 38th Anniversary of Eighth Day Books, with an attendant anniversary sale on books, icons, and other items available at the bookstore.

For more information, including a full schedule of events and to register in advance, visit eighthdayinstitute.org/inklings-festival.

Full Schedule of Events

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

6 PM “Chesterton and the Paradoxes of Pragmatism,” Landon Loftin

7:30 PM Poetry Reading with Christine Perrin

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

9 AM Family Book Club, Navigating Early

11 AM “Hume’s Faith and Chesterton’s Doubt,” Landon Loftin

1-4 PM Storytelling Workshop with Clare Vanderpool

6 PM Fiction Reading with Clare Vanderpool

7 PM Eighth Day Books Anniversary Party

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

1-6 PM Local Food, Drinks, Vendors

1:30 PM Live Music with Charlie Wilks

3 PM Inklings Theatre with Christian Performance Theatre

4 PM Fantasy Map Drawing and Costume Contest Awards

4:30-5:30 PM Live Music with Jack Korbel Confluence