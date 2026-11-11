'Fences' offers empathy for all those who carry pain

Theatregoers from as far away as Florida and New York are making the trip to Wichita to see The Forum Theatre’s production of August Wilson’s “Fences.” The rarely produced Broadway play runs through this weekend. Carla Eckels sat down with lead actor Aaron Profit to talk about the award-winning play.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

So, Aaron, what is August Wilson's play, “Fences,” about?

It’s about Troy Maxson, who used to be in the Negro Leagues. It takes place in the 1950s, and [he’s] now a garbage man. He wanted to go pro, but because he was not the right color, he says he didn't get to make it there. He has a little trauma from that, and so he protects his family and his son from being exposed to that same kind of trauma. And now his son would like to play sports, and he is totally against it.

You play Troy Maxson in the play. How would you describe your character?

He is larger than life. He loves his family. He loves his backyard.

He has a lot of pride, but he has a lot of demons that haunt him.

What is it about the character that appealed to you?

He's like an onion; he's very layered. He's funny, but then he's stern, and then he's loving, but then he can come off real demeaning at times. So, I love that emotional roller coaster, and I've never played anybody like that before.

Let's talk about some of the scenes in “Fences.” Describe the relationship you have with your wife Rose, played by Kim Henderson. I understand it took a while to cast that role. What made Kim the right fit?

It did take a while to cast that role. We had a lot of people come and audition, but we were waiting for the right Rose, and she came. She sent the video in. We said, "Let's bring her in and see her in person," and she was better in person. She was dedicated to the role, and it seemed like she had that lived-life experience. And that's what we wanted. We wanted people not to act. We wanted them to portray this character as honest and whole, and she portrayed that really well.

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Tell us what Troy's relationship is like with his best friend Bono, played by Alexander Ogburn.

Oh, they're like the best of friends. He plays an older character, so he's kind of like a mentor to Troy. He always looks at Bono and says, "Well, Bono will tell you I'm not lying. Bono will tell you. Ask Bono." So, he looks to him for confirmation.

I remember he played in “The Wiz,” and this is what I heard Aaron say: "You will forget what he did in “The Wiz!” It was just a total departure.

Yes, he has never played a character like this, and talking with him, he's so happy that he got the opportunity to play something like this. It really shows his diverse acting.

Aaron, people are saying you have some Denzel [Washington] in you. You’re really playing the role of Troy. It's just phenomenal, and so believable.

I devoted myself to go all the way in for this character. I dug deep. I knew it was a great opportunity. I was afraid of it at first because I was judging the character as the villain, and you know, as an actor, you can never judge your character. So, after I stepped back, I talked with some people in my family. I have a good cousin, Wakeelah. She's the first person in my family who's done acting, and I talked with her. I [was] having a hard time with this character, and I just think he's just a bad man. [But] she explained to me that time and that period about how people lived, and I got to thinking, “You know what? I can do this. I can dig deep inside and pull out some of my own experiences in life.”

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I understand the play really pulls you in, and you feel like it's a roller coaster of emotions.

It is a roller coaster of emotions, and I love that because at the beginning you're trying to figure out what the story is about. You just see in the backyard they're having a good time, and it just takes on a whole new life with every scene. And before the end of the show, you are crying, laughing. You're thinking really deep about what you just saw and how it affects you.

I'm curious too. It's an all-Black cast. Tell me about that. What’s that like?

Oh, my goodness, it is so nice. And everyone in the cast except one person has never been on the Forum stage. So that's why I'm so happy. We have a young girl, Khaliya, who plays my younger daughter, and I saw her at an elementary school, and she was singing. I approached her mother afterwards. I said, "We're doing ‘Fences’ next year. Please have her come and audition." And she just came and stole the show, stole it completely.

Now Titus Hayden, he came in already off-book. I was so impressed with him, and this is his first stage play ever.

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And there are also two female directors for this play.

Kathy Hoffman and Angelica Breathett; phenomenal duo! Oh, my goodness, they come from two different backgrounds, and together they were a powerhouse. So, I've learned so much from them, and I wouldn't have it any other way but those two directing me.

Now, one reviewer states, "It's important that we see all of who Troy is, so we can cheer for him and also find his actions frustrating and appalling. It takes an actor as versatile and focused as Aaron Profit to knock this role out of the ballpark, and believe me, he does.” What do you hope audiences leave the theater thinking about?

Wow, that's a really nice review. I think when they leave, it helps them heal. I think that's the thing. I've been really taken aback by the audience after the show and how they have told me, “You remind me of my father,” and i that's coming from all walks of life and backgrounds. So, I didn't think that it would get that kind of response.

What do you believe makes this story relevant today?

For it to be 41 years old, it seems like it was written yesterday. These characters are so real. They're so human. They're so relatable, and these issues are still going on.

August Wilson’s "Fences" runs through this weekend, November 12-15th. For more information, visit formumtheatre.org.