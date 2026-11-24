This article contains descriptions of abuse and violence.

There’s a renewed push for Gov. Laura Kelly to grant clemency to Sarah Gonzales-McLinn, the then-19-year-old Lawrence woman who killed her 52-year-old alleged abuser Harold “Hal” Sasko in 2014.

Advocates for Gonzales-McLinn argue the jury didn’t understand the extent or impact of Sasko’s abuse. The jury foreman told the Kansas City Star the jurors didn’t see Gonzales-McLinn as fighting against her abuser.

Opponents say the brutality of the murder outweighs any justification for clemency.

The crime

Gonzales-McLinn and Sasko lived together at his home in Lawrence. Gonzales-McLinn moved in when she was 17. Sasko was her boss at CiCi’s Pizza.

Around two years later, she murdered him.

In Jan. 2014, Gonzales-McLinn drugged Sasko’s beer, bound him and cut his neck. Investigators said he was nearly decapitated.

Gonzales-McLinn stole Sasko’s car and drove to Texas then Florida. En route to the Everglades, she got "beware the dark pool at the bottom of our hearts. In its icy, black depths dwell strange and twisted creatures it is best not to disturb," tattooed.

When authorities caught up with her, she confessed. In a post-arrest video, she’s seen speaking “nonchalantly and without tears,” according to reporting by Caitlin Doornbos with the Lawrence Journal-World on the 2015 trial.

“That was the most disturbing confession video I’ve ever seen,” Doornbos said. “She came across as this very dissociated murderer. And then in person, she looked like a little girl.”

Gonzales-McLinn’s 2015 attorney argued she was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He argued that it wasn’t exactly Gonzales-McLinn who killed Sasko, but her alternate personality Alyssa.

That argument centered around Gonzales-McLinn having dissociative identity disorder, commonly known as multiple personality disorder. He argued she was too mentally unstable to understand her actions.

Dissociative identity disorder tends to bubble up from extreme trauma, especially childhood trauma. Her attorney brought ample examples of Gonzales-McLinn’s childhood trauma to the jury, including instances of rape and abuse.

The clemency report argues that the abuse Gonzales-McLinn allegedly faced from Sasko was not adequately addressed. But Doornbos remembers it being mentioned.

“It was all very minute details that made the larger point, that tried to make a larger point,” Doornbos said. “But at the end of the day there’s always the difficulty there because Hal was the victim.”

After half a day of deliberations, the jury found Gonzales-McLinn guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to a “hard 50,” which meant she would have to serve 50 years before being considered for parole.

The abuse

Advocates for Gonzales-McLinn, including Matt Bender, an associate law professor at Washburn University, said the jury was never made fully aware of the extent of the abuse she allegedly faced from Sasko.

“The jury did not hear fully about the reality of Sarah's living situation, how it affected Sarah's thought process, intent or culpability, or that she needed to protect herself from Sasko's threats and violence,” Bender said. “Evidence such as how Sasko raped, assaulted and threatened Sarah was not properly presented.”

The clemency report, signed by a group of advocates for Gonzales-McLinn, outlines a grim time in Sasko’s house for her.

The report says Sasko asked Gonzales-McLinn to move in with him while she was isolated and depressed, and that he gave the teenage Gonzales-McLinn drugs — starting with marijuana and eventually cocaine and ecstasy.

Gonzales-McLinn said she resisted Sasko’s romantic overtures. After a few weeks, the report says Sasko threatened to kick her out of the house if she didn’t have sex with him. It says he continued to pressure her for sex when he’d drink.

It says Sasko began to charge Gonzales-McLinn for rent, food, gas, and surgeries she underwent — including a butt implant surgery she had at his insistence. It says he threatened to sue her, which he said would effectively leave her homeless.

She told a forensic psychologist she broke from reality in December.

On Jan. 11, she texted her sister “I feel like a caged animal right now and it’s making me crazy and on edge.” Three days later, she murdered Sasko.

The clemency push

“The notion that Sarah was being held in financial slavery really did not come up (in trial). I mean, that’s not how it was treated — sex was discussed, but rape was not discussed,” David Ranney, who signed onto Gonzales-McLinn’s clemency report after meeting her as a volunteer at the women’s prison in Topeka, said.

The jury foreman, who was 18 at the time, told the Kansas City Star the word “rape” was never mentioned in the jury room, from what he remembers.

“If it was presented as self-defense, I could see a not guilty. That makes a lot of sense,” he told opinion columnist Melinda Henneberger. “I couldn’t tell you if it would have changed the verdict then, but in today’s age I’m sure it would.”

Jonathan Sternberg, the attorney who represented Gonzales-McLinn after her conviction, argued that the attorney from her 2015 trial was ineffective. As part of that argument, he said her trial attorney didn’t adequately describe the plea deal she was offered. That led to a sentence reduction for her, replacing her 50 years to life with 25 years to life. The sentence reduction took away her right to appeal.

“Without question, I think the governor should commute her sentence,” Sternberg said. “Frankly, I think she should be released.”

Kelly hasn’t made her opinion on Gonzales-McLinn’s clemency request public, but the state Department of Corrections’ Prisoner Review Board forwarded a recommendation to her. Kelly’s term ends on Jan. 11th.

Grace Hills reports on politics for the Kansas News Service.

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