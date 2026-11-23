Program hopes to turn Kansas mine waste into new tech

A grant-funded project through the Kansas Geological Survey will test piles of old coal mining waste for valuable minerals needed in high-tech manufacturing.

The project hopes to determine if the mining waste includes valuable minerals needed to make computer parts, smartphones and batteries. KGS is primarily surveying mining waste in Cherokee and Crawford counties, areas that were once home to booming coal mines.

Diana Ortega Riza, the project’s head investigator, said that the hope is “that waste maybe this is not waste, [and] maybe can have some potential.”

The grant backing the project seeks to fund enterprises that can bolster U.S. supplies of the valuable minerals, so that manufacturers don’t have to rely on other countries.

The mining waste poses environmental risks. If it contains valuable minerals, harvesting that could also help clean up the area and create economic development in southeast Kansas.

"If it is worth it, we can then also contribute to best practices that go into the development of it, the extraction of it, and then cleaning up areas” Blair Schneider, another investigator on the project, said.

New cell phone study looks at student achievement

A new study by Harvard indicates that cell phone bans in K-12 schools could have a positive impact on student achievement measures.

Researchers found that removing phones could prevent students who are easily distracted from losing ground in reading achievement.

It’s the first national study comparing individual student outcomes before and after cell phone bans. It looked at more than 3 million students across 4,600 schools.

The results show removing phones from the classroom can restore the equivalent of one to two weeks of learning. The effect was consistent regardless of grade level, school poverty level and prior achievement.

The study specifically looked at schools that store phones in locked pouches.

Kansas banned student cell phones during the school day this fall, but the state law lets districts decide how to store them.

New therapy dogs make their debut ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Travelers out of Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport may notice some additional furry faces in the terminal this week. The airport is partnering with pet therapy organization, Love on a Leash.

Rachel Mayberry of the Wichita Airport Authority said the hope is the program brings some levity to a busy travel season.

"We are in the process of getting eight therapy dogs badged at Eisenhower so that they can be in the terminal to help passengers with their anxiety, their stress, or just a cuddly paw or hug,” Mayberry said.

The South Central Kansas Chapter has 85 certified therapy dogs. Just eight of those dogs have been selected for the new program to help Wichita flyers deal with travel anxiety and stress.

The therapy dogs will be handled by their owners, who are volunteers with the south-central Kansas chapter of Love on a Leash. They will be wearing special vests that say “pet me please.”

The program kicks off following a successful trial run by goldendoodle Sadie in September.

Kansas’ senator-elect is headed to a hall of fame

U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas has another accomplishment to boast about -- his face on a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin has announced it will produce an Adam Hamilton bobblehead to mark Hamilton's victory over incumbent Republican Roger Marshall. Hamilton is the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Kansas since 1932.

The Hamilton bobblehead is part of a new series featuring political bobbleheads related to the 2026 Midterm elections.

Others available for presale include senators-elect James Talarico of Texas and Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Wichita seeks community input to make Broadway safer

The City of Wichita is asking for public input about safety along Broadway, between Pawnee and 37th Street South.

The city wants to reduce serious and fatal crashes for pedestrians, motorists and bicyclists along that stretch of roadway.

The proposed improvement project will be completed in phases. The city first wants to gather public input through a survey, and then develop a concept to address concerns before developing a plan and launching construction.

The city's survey and more information about the project is at Wichita.gov.

Talks begin about Midtown neighborhood’s next chapter

Wichita’s Midtown neighborhood is inviting residents to help plan the community’s future.

Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are holding a planning committee meeting for the neighborhood on Dec. 14. It will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Broadway.

Residents will review feedback from a community open house last month. They will also discuss an upcoming visioning workshop.

The committee’s plan will guide future programs and infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood.

The Midtown area is located just north of downtown.

November’s ‘beaver supermoon’ visible starting tonight

Another supermoon should be visible in the night skies over Kansas this week.

The first of three consecutive supermoons is also referred to as the "beaver moon," because it occurs at the same time of year that beavers take shelter in their lodges.

The full moon is expected to look bigger and brighter than usual as it swings in a close orbit around Earth.

The beaver moon will peak shortly before 9 a.m. tomorrow, though light from the rising sun may block the view at that time. The best views of the lunar event should be tonight or tomorrow night.