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Ned Parker stopped along a wooded trail at Hickory Grove Park in central Iowa to pick up a piece of bark the size of his arm. The underside was marked by s-shaped tunnels.

“Telltale sign of emerald ash borer larvae,” said Parker, the county park's operations supervisor.

Emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle from eastern Asia. The adults lay their eggs in the cracks and crevices of ash tree bark. When the larvae hatch, they chew through the tissue underneath, severing the tree’s circulatory system.

Thousands of ash have been infected across this 445-acre county park. While most will be left alone to become roosts for bats, owls and wood peckers, dead and dying trees in the campground and along trails pose a safety hazard to recreationists.

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Media Ned Parker, operations supervisor for Hickory Grove Park, points to tunnels left by emerald ash borer on the inside of bark from a dead tree.

Parker pointed out several ash trees towering above the trail. Their trunks were marked with blue spray paint.

“You can see these are all slated for removal,” Parker said. “We don't want them to fall on anybody that's using the trail.”

Emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002 and has spread to 37 more states and six Canadian provinces since then. The adults can fly short distances. But human activities – like moving infected firewood long distances – have largely driven the beetle’s expansion.

Scientists have warned of ecological ripple effects. Ash trees provide essential habitat to at least 43 native insects , which are then eaten by birds and other species in complex food webs. Black ash in the Upper Midwest also help other plants survive by lowering the water table in wetlands and areas with seasonal flooding.

In urban settings, communities have grappled with denuded neighborhoods and streetscapes. A widely-cited study from 2011 estimated local governments and households would spend over $1 billion per year in tree removal, replacement and treatment with insecticides.

Insecticide injections under the bark kill eggs and larvae, helping preserve mature trees and shade. But experts say it also kills native insects and is not a practical approach across whole forests.

There may be another option in the near future.

Researchers with the U.S. Forest Service found that some rare, green and white ash trees survive emerald ash borer attacks, even when all their neighbors die. Now, the scientists are using these “lingering ash” to breed trees to be even more resistant to the beetle larvae.

The long-term goal is to help agencies and other partners replicate their process with ash trees adapted to specific regions.

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Media Brandon Clough, natural resources specialist with Story County Conservation, and Ned Parker, operations supervisor for Hickory Grove Park, look at ash trees killed by emerald ash borer. The trees close to the trail will be removed this winter to reduce falling hazards for recreationists. But Clough said most of the dead trees in the woods will be left alone to become roosts for bats, owls and woodpeckers.

How did breeding for resistant trees begin?

Several years after emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan, U.S. Forest Service researchers set up monitoring plots in Ohio to track the effects of the pest as it moved in. They wanted to provide information for researchers and help landowners and communities prepare.

In a 2024 episode of the Interlochen Public Radio podcast “Points North”, Forest Service ecologist Kathleen Knight described the shock of seeing one of these plots transform from a lush green forest into hundreds of dead, bare trees over three years.

But Knight and her team noticed one tree still had a healthy crown of leaves.

“We knew it was big. We knew it was big to find a surviving tree,” she said on the podcast.

Over time, the researchers found more green and white ash outliers from forests in Ohio and Michigan. They survived despite damage from emerald ash borer in areas where 95% of the ash trees had died two years after the beetle’s arrival. Fewer than one in a thousand trees fit the researchers’ new term – lingering ash.

To prove these lingering ash have natural defenses against the insect, Forest Service geneticist Jennifer Koch and her research team in Ohio made copies of these rare trees by grafting clippings from the wild trees onto seedlings. Then they attached a dozen emerald ash borer eggs to each one and waited several weeks before peeling back the bark to measure the damage.

The researchers showed lingering green ash trees kill significantly more larvae compared to the randomly selected control trees. They expanded their findings with another paper this past January.

USDA / FLICKR Adult emerald ash borer lay their eggs in the cracks and crevices of ash tree bark. When the larvae hatch, they chew through the tissue underneath, severing the tree’s circulatory system.

Koch and other Forest Service scientists say it’s unlikely these lingering ash could repopulate forests on their own. Often, there’s too much distance between individual trees, which rely on wind pollination. The scale of destruction from the insect is another factor.

But years of data have helped the researchers identify individual trees with the best outcomes, which they’re now crossbreeding to develop emerald-ash-borer-resistant trees.

“We've shown that the seedling progeny in some cases can kill even more larvae than the parents,” said geneticist Mary Mason, who’s worked on the research for the past 20 years.

While the defense mechanism is still unclear, Mason said the researchers notice two consistent responses to the infested areas. One is the tissue turning brown. The other is the formation of a callus, which covers and isolates a wound from the rest of the tree.

“Those are both known defense responses in plants. They're ways that plants respond to and control an insect attack,” Mason said.

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Media A 2022 study estimated emerald ash borer will kill nearly 1.3 million ash trees along streets in the U.S. from 2020 through 2050.

The researchers say the greatest potential for ash in North America is likely through the development of emerald-ash-borer-resistant trees — paired with biocontrols aimed at reducing the pest’s population.

A USDA facility in Michigan rears three species of tiny wasps from Asia that lay eggs inside emerald ash borer larvae and another that parasitizes the insect’s eggs. The facility supplies these wasps to partners to release at approved sites across more than 30 states.

These parasitoids are the natural checks on the beetle in its native range, and studies in the U.S. have shown promising results, which were discussed earlier this month during a Forest Service webinar . But Mason and other researchers say parasitoids are likely part of a larger solution.

“In most cases, the best approach to insect management is what's called integrated pest management, where you use multiple tools,” Mason said.

She’s hopeful resistant green and white ash seed could be available in the next 12 to 15 years. But trees bred in Ohio may not thrive in other parts of the U.S. For example, they may not have enough drought tolerance in states like Iowa.

That’s why the researchers are working with partners to set up their own programs.

“We do a lot of work on the fundamental research to show that what we think is happening is really happening, and how that can be used,” Mason said. “And then we do a lot of work trying to teach other people how to … set their program up so that they can build a population that's appropriate for their region.”

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Media Brandon Clough and Ned Parker with Story County Conservation walk along a trail at Hickory Grove Park in central Iowa. Half a dozen ash trees in this section were killed by emerald ash borer and will be removed this winter.

Challenges with black ash

While the geneticists in Ohio are developing the “proof of concept,” other Forest Service staff are focused on application.

Nick Labonte, a regional geneticist based in Milwaukee, is trying to scale up the amount of tree seeds available for national forests and other partners, including state agencies and tribes, to restore forests. That work includes propagating green and white ash from lingering trees at a seed orchard managed by the Forest Service.

But the process is different and more challenging for black ash, which plays an important ecological role in parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and other northern lake states.

“Black ash is the tree that can grow on the very wettest sites,” Labonte said. “Some of them are in the basins of what were large lakes after the glaciers retreated and have now filled in with peat.”

Extensive black ash forests soak up groundwater and evaporate it through their canopy, which helps prevent other trees and plants from drowning. But the loss of black ash extends beyond these unique ecosystems, he said.

“For the Indigenous people in the Great Lakes region, black ash has this unique value as a tree that they harvest to use for traditional basket making that has intangible cultural value, as well as a source of economic value for those communities,” Labonte said.

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Radio Over a dozen ash tree species are native to North America.



Black ash forests have been hit especially hard by emerald ash borer, partly because the beetle prefers this species over other native ash in North America. Black ash is also unique because it mounts an over-reactive defense response when it’s infested, which harms the tree and leads to a faster death, Labonte said.

“It's much harder to find the lingering black ash, and we want to get started now before these large northern black ash forests are killed,” Labonte said.

Labonte said the Forest Service is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to collect seeds from healthy black ash in areas not yet hit by the beetle. The goal is to build a large pool of genetic diversity.

Once the trees are large enough, they’ll plant them in areas where emerald ash borer is present and look for the ones showing an effective response. They can then use those as the parents to breed resistant black ash trees.

Labonte expects his team will have initial results to share within the next five to 10 years. But the process of developing emerald-ash-borer-resistant seed for wide use may take longer, in part because trees take years to grow.

“While I do feel optimistic, it is still daunting seeing how quickly emerald ash borer is still moving across the landscape,” he said.

Rachel Cramer / Harvest Public Media Brandon Clough and Ned Parker with Story County Conservation look at several young trees in Hickory Grove Park. The county has replaced dead ash trees in the campground with oaks, hickories, red buds, prairie crab apples and other native species. Clough said they aim for no more than 15% of the same genus to prevent another pest from wiping out the majority of the shade trees.

Labonte has watched the wave of dead ash trees move farther north each year when he drives from Milwaukee past Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Nature enthusiasts and landowners interested in helping researchers find lingering ash and collect data for other iconic tree species threatened by non-native pests can use a citizen science app called TreeSnap , Mason said. Participants upload a photo and fill out a series of tree health-related questions to be entered into research program databases.