U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas has another accomplishment to boast about — his face on a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced it will produce an Adam Hamilton bobblehead to mark Hamilton's victory over incumbent Republican Roger Marshall. Hamilton is the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Kansas since 1932.

The Hamilton bobblehead is part of a new series of limited-edition political bobbleheads related to the 2026 midterm elections.

Others available for presale include Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas, Senator-elect Scott Colom of Mississippi, Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The Hamilton bobblehead shows the new Kansas senator with his arms at his side, wearing glasses and a quarter-zip sweater. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in April and cost $30 plus shipping.