Kansas State University will soon have a new interim president

The Kansas Board of Regents announced that Marc A. Johnson will become Kansas State University's interim president in January.

Johnson is a Kansas native and former dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture. He most recently retired as president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Johnson told the Regents he could not think of a better way to spend his retirement than leading K-State.

Outgoing K-State President Richard Linton is taking a position as president of his alma mater, Virginia Tech. Regents have appointed a 33-member search committee to find the next K-State president.

Farmers taking out smaller loans

Farmers across the central U.S. are borrowing less money than last year.

Multiple federal reserve banks reported a decline in loan sizes from July through September.

Nate Kauffman with the Kansas City Fed says the drop could be because farmers are raking in more cash after a recent crop price rally. But, he says, if it is dropping because their credit quality or lenders are exercising some increased caution, then that would be a different situation.

Minneapolis Fed economists added that steep operating costs could be deterring farmers from taking out loans for large purchases right now.

Farmers and bankers will likely discuss those costs and low prices when renewing loans in the coming months.

New lawsuit challenges plans for SNAP restrictions

A new lawsuit is challenging plans in Kansas and Missouri to restrict what people can buy with food assistance benefits.

The class-action lawsuit targets U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved restrictions in 18 states.

The plaintiffs argue the agency does not have the authority to change the federal definition of food through state waivers.

Kansas lawmakers approved a plan to block SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy candy and soft drinks starting in February. The restrictions would also apply to the SUN Bucks program, which provides food assistance to eligible children during the summer.

Kansas lawmakers consider privacy protection for minors

A Kansas legislative committee is considering whether the state should increase online privacy protections for minors.

The federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule sets 13 years of age as the maximum for special protections involving personal online information.

Kansas lawmakers are considering more privacy measures for older teenagers and limiting how apps and websites can collect their information.

Committee members said they are trying to strike the right balance. The committee plans to send its ideas to the rest of lawmakers for consideration during next year’s legislative session.

Kansas State Salina gets weather program pilot

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran announced that Kansas State Salina was selected to participate in the inaugural National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Cooperative Aviation Centers.

K-State Salina was one of three universities chosen to participate. Other universities chosen for the centers are Florida Institute of Technology and the University of North Dakota.

The program’s goal is to establish partnerships with universities and create a pipeline of pilots to the NOAA Corps.

Student applications to the program will open in August 2027, and the two-year program begins in fall 2028. More information can be found at omao.noaa.gov/ncac.

Project ROD collecting winter items

The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is collecting winter items for homeless people in the community.

The collection is a part of the office's Relief, Outreach and Dignity Project, also known as Project ROD.

The office is asking for donations of winter items, including blankets, coats, socks and hats.

It is also asking for donations of dog and cat food.

People can drop off items at the Register of Deeds office at 100 N. Broadway in downtown Wichita through the end of the year.

For more information, call 316-660-9400.

Wichita Indian museum to hold 50th anniversary powwow

Wichita's Mid-American All-Indian Museum is celebrating 50 years with a special powwow Saturday.

The powwow starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum property at 605 N. Seneca. The celebrations kick-off with gourd dancing, a ceremony traditional to the Kiowa people.

The free event will feature competitive dancing, singing and other contests until 10 p.m.

The powwow is one of the ways the museum is celebrating its milestone year. In May, the museum unveiled a new exhibit called "Then, Now and Next," which tracks the facility's history from its opening in 1976.

Turkey donations accepted Friday

United Methodist Open Door will hold its annual turkey drive Friday.

The organization is collecting frozen turkeys, canned and boxed food items and monetary donations to help provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Two locations are open for donation drop-offs: Wichita Ice Center from 7 to 11 a.m., and Open Door’s food distribution center at 2130 E. 21st North, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Donations can also be mailed to Open Door or submitted online at umopendoor.org.

Turkey Trot race Saturday

The 51st Annual Turkey Trot is Saturday, which will involve temporary road closures in Wichita.

From 5 to 11 a.m., roads in downtown Wichita, Central Riverside and around the museums along the river will be closed or have reduced traffic lanes.

The Wichita Police Department will be present at busy intersections, allowing vehicles to pass through safely when possible.

Volunteers will also be present along the path to assist runners. A map of all road closures is available at Wichitasports.com.