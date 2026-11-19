Marshall could be candidate for FDA chief

Outgoing U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas might be the next leader of the Food and Drug Administration.

News outlet Semafor reported that Marshall is being discussed to lead the FDA, especially after the White House pulled the nomination of Heidi Overton on Tuesday.

Marshall is seen as a stronger candidate for the job, where he would oversee the safety and efficacy of food and drugs in the country.

The White House has not formally named Marshall as a contender. Marshall lost his bid for reelection and will be replaced by Democrat Adam Hamilton in January.

Fewer Kansans getting flu shots

Fewer Kansans are getting flu shots this season than in past years.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, only about 17% of residents have been vaccinated against the flu. That’s on track to be the lowest number since 2020.

Sedgwick County Health Department director Adrienne Byrne said one reason for the decrease is confusing or misleading information on social media about the vaccine.

"If I wasn't in this field, I would be a little bit confused on what I needed to do, given those mixed messages," she said. "But the bottom line is, we know that getting vaccinated is the best protection against any disease ... flu included."

Byrne said it is not too late to get a flu shot.

In Kansas, there haven’t been any big jumps in flu cases so far. That’s despite an early start to the season in several western and southern states.

Exploration Place on pace to set attendance records

Exploration Place in Wichita says it's on pace for another record year of attendance.

The museum is projecting 660,000 visitors by the end of this year. That's an increase of about 55% over last year.

Officials credit much of the growth to a new outdoor playscape that opened in March.

More than 400,000 people have visited the playscape over its first seven months, according to Exploration Place.

Officials say memberships have also increased. The museum hopes to reach 1 million annual visitors as part of its long-term riverfront expansion.

Sedgwick County Zoo to close Thursday for electrical work

The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed Thursday for an electrical maintenance project. The Wild Lights evening display will also be canceled.

Zoo officials said electrical lines were recently replaced. One of the lines was more than 55 years old.

Now that the replacement is complete, power needs to be shut off throughout the zoo for at least 12 hours so crews can attach new lines into the transformers.

Normal operations will resume on Friday.

United Way awards scholarships to area high-schoolers

United Way of the Plains has awarded $50,000 in scholarships to three area high school students to recognize their commitment to community service.

East High senior Ananya Gandikota received a $25,000 scholarship.

Another East High senior, Huong Nguyen, received a $15,000 scholarship. And Ellasyn Mettling of Augusta High School was awarded $10,000.

The memorial scholarships honor Aaron Joel Smith and three of his classmates, who died in a car accident in 1991.

The awards pay tribute to Smith’s involvement as a coordinator for the 1991 United Way fundraising campaign at Northeast Magnet School.

City mourns Pizza Hut founder Dan Carney

Condolences are pouring in for Dan Carney, co-founder of Pizza Hut, who died Monday at age 95.

In a 2015 interview with KMUW, the Wichita entrepreneur shared how his family came up with the name for his restaurant chain. Carney knew it had to include the word “pizza.”

“The sign out there from the original building has room for about eight letters on it ... so we were sitting in a meeting talking about what are we going to do," he said. "And my wife said, ‘Look, let’s call it Pizza Hut, because it is a hut.'"

Dan Carney and his brother Frank opened the first Pizza Hut in 1958 at the corner of Kellogg and Bluff in Wichita.

What started as a small restaurant grew into a multi-billion dollar pizza chain.

A historical marker commemorating the milestone stands in Longview neighborhood park. The original building now sits on the Wichita State University campus as a public museum.

Wichita airport launches nonstop flights to Gulf Shores

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Gulf Shores, Alabama, next spring.

The airport announced Tuesday that Allegiant Air will begin direct flights to Gulf Shores on May 20, 2027.

Flights will take off Thursdays and Sundays through the season.

Gulf Shores is known for its powdery white beaches and family-friendly beach atmosphere.

The new route extends Allegiant's presence in Wichita, with flights to destinations in Florida and the Gulf Coast region.

Wichita's airport received a grant in September to help secure more direct flights to the East Coast.

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