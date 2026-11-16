Headlines for November 16, 2026

Police confirm rabies case in Benton

Authorities in Benton say a case of rabies in a cat has been confirmed in the area.

The Benton Police Department posted on social media that the case of rabies was confirmed through testing at the K-State Animal Hospital in Manhattan.

Benton is in Butler County, about 9 miles northeast of Wichita.

A rabies vaccination clinic for Benton residents is scheduled for Saturday at the Park Pavilion in Benton.

Police urge residents to keep pets inside and make sure they are up to date on all vaccinations. Also, people should not pick up any animals running loose.

KDOT asking for public input on I-135 and Kellogg

The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a study of I-135 and Kellogg and wants public input.

The study will address bridge conditions and future challenges for the I-135 corridor.

Members of the public are invited to review the project and provide input at an open house this week. That in-person event is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at at the Carl Brewer Community Center.

There will also be a virtual open house hosted over Zoom on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

More information is on KDOT's website at KSDOT.gov.

Wichita airport still catching up after ground stop

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night, but travelers at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport were still feeling the effects over the weekend.

Dozens of flights out of Wichita were canceled or delayed.

As the nationwide system catches up, some passengers likely will not reach their destinations until Monday or Tuesday.

The FAA said the ground stop was caused by a telecommunications issue during work to upgrade lines.

Officials said systems have been restored. But the agency warned travelers to expect lingering delays and cancellations as airlines work to get aircraft and crews back into position.

U.S. Attorney launches new program in southwest Kansas

The U.S. Attorney’s office has launched a program in Finney County to help prosecute more crimes at the federal level.

The Southwest Kansas Task Force will train county attorneys as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser said those individuals then will be able to help local, state and federal law enforcement determine whether a criminal case qualifies for federal prosecution.

"They will come back to the community to spread that knowledge and be points of contact for law enforcement here locally," Kriegshauser said. "We'll be able to just have a streamline a way to take in federal cases."

It’s not yet clear what kinds of cases this task force will focus on. But major funding for the partnership comes from the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which hopes to curb drug trafficking.

Holscher says she wants to work with GOP to unify Kansas

Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher says she wants to unify the state.

In her first remarks since the race was called, the Overland Park Democrat said she wants to work with Republicans to pass legislation to help Kansans.

Holscher specifically noted that a data center moratorium is something both parties can work on together with her to pass.

She said data centers came up in all 80 of her town halls across the state.

“It came up in every single town hall. People absolutely concerned about water usage, the possibility of their utility rates going up, and if the local jobs would manifest," Holscher said.

She said she’s not completely opposed to data centers, but wants the appropriate guardrails put in place to protect the state.

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