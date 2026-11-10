Headlines for November 10, 2026

Former Kansas governor nominated to be U.S. ambassador to UAE

President Donald Trump has nominated former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Trump announced the nomination Monday. The appointment would require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Colyer served as lieutenant governor of Kansas under Sam Brownback. He became governor in 2018 when Brownback resigned to become a U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom.

Colyer ran for a full term as governor that year, but lost the Republican primary to then-Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Kobach lost the general election to Democratic nominee Laura Kelly.

Justice Together plans activities for coming year

Local faith leaders gathered Monday to announce the results of their fall listening sessions and set out plans for the coming year.

Justice Together held its annual Community Problems Assembly at First United Methodist Church in downtown Wichita.

The grassroots organization includes representatives from about 40 religious communities. Leaders say the goal is to mobilize for social justice.

Justice Together wants Wichita city leaders to put a stand-alone quarter-cent sales tax on the ballot next year that would go toward housing and homelessness.

More information is at dojusticetogether.org.

Student found dead in Newman University dorm room

A first-year student at Newman University was found dead in her dorm room Sunday.

University President Kathleen Jagger confirmed the death in a message to students, faculty and staff.

Police say 18-year-old MacKenzie Rohr was found unresponsive in her dorm room in Carrocci Hall by another resident Sunday morning.

Jagger said in her message that the university was working to bring counselors to campus Monday.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and police are investigating.

Newman is a private Catholic university with about 2,500 students.

K-State Extension training agents on 'Food is Medicine'

Kansas State Extension is training its agents on an approach in health care called "Food is Medicine."

Hospitals and clinics are increasingly talking to patients about how to manage or avoid health conditions by eating the right foods.

Assistant professor Priscilla Brenes said K-State Extension has a lot of expertise on nutrition — and its agents are preparing to support health care providers with this work.

"Part of our training was the culinary education — and the education on how these foods can help with hypertension or cardiovascular disease or diabetes, or can help somebody maintain their weight," Brenes said.

For example, she said, patients with high blood pressure can benefit from learning how to cook with low-sodium ingredients.

Haysville business owner will appear on 'Shark Tank'

A business owner from Haysville is scheduled to appear on the television show "Shark Tank" this week, and the city plans to hold a watch party to cheer him on.

Jared Mortensen is the owner of Real Men Apparel Company, which makes men's underwear. He will appear on "Shark Tank" Wednesday.

The Haysville Chamber of Commerce will host a watch party from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Haysville Activity Center.

"Shark Tank" is a reality TV show where entrepreneurs present their product or business concept to a panel of investors.

Wichita library to unveil 'Robert Layton Family Place'

Wichita’s Advanced Learning Library will unveil a new area of the library next week that is designed to boost early childhood literacy.

The Robert Layton Family Place focuses on getting children ready for kindergarten. It will feature books, toys and multi-media materials for caregivers and young children.

The initiative is named after the former Wichita city manager who helped plan the downtown library. Similar Family Places are at all seven library branches.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Advanced Learning Library's children’s pavilion.

Wichita airport upgrades parking signage and payments

Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport has announced upgrades designed to make it quicker and easier to park.

New electronic signs at the parking lot entrances display the number of available parking spaces, so travelers can plan where to park before entering the lot.

Once inside, overhead displays and color-coded lights guide drivers toward open spaces.

The airport has also installed ticketless pay stations that let drivers use their car license plate instead of a traditional paper tickets.

The upgraded stations also support contactless payments, allowing travelers to pay without inserting a card.

Some government offices closed for Veterans Day

Some City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

City Hall, Brooks Landfill and all Wichita Public Library locations will be closed Wednesday.

Wichita Transit will run school routes that day, but will operate using its Saturday schedule.

Places that will have normal hours include Botanica, the Riverside Tennis Center and the animal shelter.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday that celebrates military veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

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