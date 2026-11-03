Kansas voters approve amendment to clarify wording on noncitizen voting

Kansans voted to adopt a constitutional amendment Tuesday that would “clarify” that only U.S. citizens may vote in Kansas elections.

The amendment passed with about 64% of the vote, with 98% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

The proposal revises the wording of Article 5, Section 1 of the Kansas Constitution. Kansas law currently grants the right to vote to “every citizen” of the U.S. who is at least 18 years old and lives in the area they plan to vote in. The amendment changes the language to say that “no person” may vote unless they are a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old who lives in the area they plan to vote in.

Opponents to the amendment said the language could be used to suppress voters. A statement from the League of Women Voters said it could harm specific populations in the state.

“We are concerned the amendment lays rhetorical groundwork for reviving a documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement,” the statement said.

“Documentary proof-of-citizenship potentially could disenfranchise tens of thousands of eligible Kansans, including returning veterans, married women and college students, elderly and low-income voters.”

Proponents said the amendment would increase confidence in elections. They also said it’s necessary to close potential loopholes in Kansas statutes and to preempt any municipality from permitting non-citizen voting.

In an opinion piece to the Topeka Capital-Journal , State Rep. Pat Proctor, a Leavenworth County Republican and candidate for Secretary of State, said the amendment would fill a gap left by a constitution that is “silent on whether non-citizens are allowed to vote in state or local elections.”

“Only a handful of laws we have passed and a handful of 100-year-old court decisions prevent non-citizens from voting in state elections,” he wrote. “I would prefer not to leave a decision as consequential as whether only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in our elections to the tender mercies of the courts.”

The amendment will take effect as soon as the election is certified.

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.