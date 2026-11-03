Headlines for November 3, 2026

It's Election Day across Kansas

Today is Election Day across Kansas.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Sedgwick County.

The midterm ballot features a Kansas gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate Cindy Holscher and Republican Ty Masterson.

It also includes a highly contested U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Registered voters should bring a valid ID to their designated polling site.

Sedgwick County officials say voters should be prepared for long lines, as they expect a high turnout for the midterm election.

Wichita school district voters to decide bond issue

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide Tuesday whether to let the district take on about $615 million in bonds.

The bonds would help build new facilities, rebuild some schools and address maintenance issues at others.

Wichita’s last bond issue was 18 years ago. Most surrounding districts have passed bond issues in the past 7 years or less.

Supporters say Wichita students and teachers deserve better facilities.

“A study of 14,000 school bond elections found that the bond passes, test scores raise," said Luis Rodriguez with the pro-bond campaign. "And gains are largest in districts with more low income students in older buildings.”

But critics like Walt Chappell say better facilities do not necessarily mean better outcomes.

“This is for the contractors," Chappell said "This will not improve student achievement; it’s only going to give them a profit margin that they can count on for years.”

The bond issue appears near the end of the ballot. It is broken into two questions, but the second one cannot pass on its own.

Poll: High cost of childcare affects Kansas economy

A new poll finds the high cost of childcare is not just a burden on Kansas families, it’s also affecting the state’s workforce and economy.

Seventy percent of Kansas voters say expanding access to high-quality childcare would strengthen the economy.

Christy Felling with the First Five Years Fund said childcare affordability impacts economic development.

Employers frequently look for childcare before setting up shop in a new state, because they know employees will need it.

"Childcare affordability isn't just a problem for families. It's a problem for the workplace and for the economic health of the state," Felling said.

The poll also found nearly 40% say childcare challenges affect their workplace.

The survey was commissioned by the First Five Years Fund and the Partnership for Early Success.

Transmission line project rerouted to protect endangered ferrets

Conservationists are celebrating a win as a major Kansas transmission line project is being rerouted to protect the black-footed ferret. Sunflower Electric is building the 180-mile power line system in western Kansas.

The rare and endangered ferrets crawl underground hunting prairie dogs. An estimated 30 of the remaining 300 wild ferrets are in the area.

Michael Saul, a member of the Defenders of Wildlife in the Rockies and Plains region, said this decision to protect the black-footed ferrets helps preserve a unique animal.

"Such tiny little tubes of fury," Saul said. "I think we'd all be poorer living on a planet that didn't have these creatures."

Saul said the ferrets act as indicator species for gauging the health of the prairies.

Cold Weather Rule in effect for residential customers

The Kansas Corporation Commission is reminding utility customers that the annual Cold Weather Rule is now in effect.

The rule protects residential customers from having their utilities disconnected when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

It was designed to help residents avoid disconnections from gas, electric and water services during extreme cold weather.

Companies are required to offer 12-month payment plans to customers during the period.

Customers have to pay one-twelfth of the amount owed and one-twelfth of their current bill to set up a payment plan.

Walk of Honor recognizes people who have shaped Kansas history

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has added eight names to the Kansas Walk of Honor at the state capitol.

The honorees include Olive Ann Beech, the co-founder and president of Beech Aircraft. She was the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company and is often referred to as “The First Lady of Aviation.”

Basketball inventor and former University of Kansas head coach James Naismith was also added to the walk.

Others include civil rights advocate Lucinda Todd and Potawatomi Nation chair Minnie Evans.

The Walk of Honor now recognizes 17 people who have shaped Kansas history.