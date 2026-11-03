Democrat Rob Sand wins Iowa governor's race, ending GOP control of the office

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Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand defeated Republican businessman Zach Lahn in Iowa's race for governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Voters chose the two-term state auditor, electing a Democrat for the first time since Chet Culver in 2006. Republicans have held the office since 2011. Sand will succeed Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who decided not to seek another term.

Sand's victory marks a shift in a state that has moved toward the GOP. President Donald Trump carried Iowa by more than 13 percentage points in 2024. Trump endorsed Lahn.

Sand, 44, was a notable exception. In 2022, he narrowly won reelection as auditor, becoming the only Democrat to hold statewide office. He's stood out as a Democrat who has talked for years about how his Christianity informs his policy, sometimes saying in his campaign, "Jesus is for the little guy."

Before becoming state auditor, he was an assistant attorney general who led the investigation and prosecution of the largest lottery-rigging scheme in U.S. history, involving manipulated jackpots across five states.

He ran on government accountability and cooperation across party lines. Education was a major dividing line. Sand criticized Iowa's education savings account, or voucher, program, which uses public money to help families pay private school tuition. He called for greater investment in public schools.

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Lahn defended the program saying parents deserve more choices in their children's education.

Sand also campaigned on affordability and expanding access to health care, calling for an end to Medicaid privatization.

The governor's race was expensive. Campaign finance reports covering mid-July through mid-October showed the candidates spent more than $46 million. Sand accounted for about $29 million of that spending.

Lahn raised slightly more during that period, with most of his cash contributions coming from the Republican Governors Association's Right Direction PAC. Sand also received millions from the Democratic Governors Association.

Lahn, a first-time candidate, emphasized his business experience. He previously worked for Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group associated with the Koch family, and co-founded Wonder, a private school in Wichita, Kansas.

Both candidatesraised concerns about water quality and Iowa's high cancer rates. The state has the nation's second-highest rate of new cancer diagnoses.

He takes office in January, but advancing his agenda will require working with a Republican-controlled Legislature. The GOP holds majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate.

Sheila Brummer reports for Iowa Public Radio.

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