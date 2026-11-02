Headlines for November 2, 2026

Appeals court sides with Cozy Inn owner over UFO mural

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Cozy Inn restaurant in Salina did not need a permit to paint a mural that features hamburger-like UFOs.

Before it was painted, Salina officials said the mural was a sign regulated by city code, and therefore required a permit.

In 2024, Cozy Inn owner Steve Howard sued the city, arguing that his free speech rights were being violated.

The federal court in Kansas agreed with Howard last year. And now, an appeals court has upheld that ruling.

Marshall being sued for charging 'predatory' interest on medical debt

Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, who sued more than 700 of his former OB-GYN patients for their medical debt, is now facing his own lawsuit from a patient who was arrested after missing a court date.

Meischa Zimmerman alleges that Marshall used an illegally high interest rate when suing patients over unpaid medical bills.

An investigation by the Kansas City Star earlier last month found that the 18% interest rate is unusually high among Kansas medical providers.

The practice also possibly violates a state law that caps annual interest at 15%.

Kansas governor concerned about election monitors

President Donald Trump’s administration has said it will send election monitors across the country, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she's concerned that could include immigration enforcement.

Kelly said the state is working with the Kansas Secretary of State's office to address concerns about immigration agents near polling places, which could deter some legal voters.

"We understand that there will be concerns. We understand that there's some potential for some of that kind of activity, but I think Kansas is in a pretty good place," Kelly said.

The Trump administration said ICE will not serve as election monitors, but will instead use other Justice Department officials.

Federal officials have left open the possibility of using ICE if there is an “active public safety threat.”

A ProPublica report found that more than 500 American citizens have been detained by immigration agents since the beginning of Trump's second term in office.

Fundraiser for victims of Stryker Sports Complex crash

A fundraiser for victims of the Stryker Sports Complex crash has raised more than $100,000.

Meddy's restaurant partnered with Kingdom Athletics after the incident that killed two people and injured several others. They donated a portion of their sales for a week and provided free meals to families.

Other businesses also contributed nearly $20,000 to the cause.

The money is helping pay for medical bills, funeral costs and other recovery expenses.

Ryan Kelley with Kingdom Athletics said the fundraiser will continue as families encounter more needs in the coming months.

"There's also a lot of opportunities for families that might have been maybe have some emotional impact through this," he said. "That they're need some help as well down the road."

Urban League offers financial counseling services

The Urban League of Kansas is offering free financial counseling to help people create household budgets and develop plans for saving and spending.

The Wichita nonprofit said the program is designed to offer support based on each person's financial situation. There are no eligibility requirements.

Participants can meet with the program's director to review their finances and create a household budget.

Anyone interested in the free financial counseling program can call the Urban League of Kansas for an appointment.

Big 12 Conference president announces departure

The Big 12 Conference is looking for a new commissioner.

Brett Yormark said he will leave in January. He said he will announce his future plans in coming weeks, but it’s reported to be outside college sports.

Yormark first arrived in the Big 12 during the summer of 2022. The conference added four schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado — the next year.

He also oversaw a new college football TV deal for the conference.

University of Kansas chancellor Doug Girod is chairman of the board of directors, which will conduct a search for Yormark’s successor.

Texas senator wakes into Kansas Senate campaign

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is wading into the Kansas Senate race as Republicans make a final push to rally voters for control of the Senate.

Cruz said a stop in Wichita on Friday was part of a cross-country trip to rev-up conservative voters to turn out in several key Senate races.

The senator attended a get-out-the-vote event at the east Wichita Marriot for Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes.

"Kansas is a battleground. Unquestionably, it's a battleground," Cruz said. "The polls show this race neck-and-neck, and the reason is the radical left. They are showing up in massive numbers. We're seeing that across the country."

Republicans are focusing their energy on campaigns like Marshall's, hoping to maintain control of the Senate.

Marshall is facing a tough challenge from Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton.

Recent polls show Hamilton up somewhere between two and ten percentage points over Marshall.

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