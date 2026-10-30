Headlines for October 30, 2026

Kansas race for U.S. Senate is most expensive in state history

This year's U.S. Senate race in Kansas is now the most expensive election in the state's history.

Ad spending on the race between incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton has exceeded $84.5 million, according to a report from Ad Impact.

That's well beyond the state's previous record of $49.1 million in 2020, when Marshall first ran for Senate.

The Marshall-Hamilton race has attracted national attention as one of several that could decide control of the Senate.

The 2026 election cycle also has been the most expensive on record nationwide.

WSU to address concerns over recent rape arrests

Wichita State University will hold an event for students on Tuesday to address concerns about two recent alleged rapes on campus.

On Oct. 12, an 18-year-old freshman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery and rape at The Suites, which is a WSU dormitory.

On Oct. 24, a second rape was reported, and a 19-year-old freshman was arrested at Shocker Hall on WSU’s campus.

Both suspects were released from custody after making bail.

Officials with WSU's office of Civil Rights, Title IX and ADA Compliance will be at the Rhatigan Student Center from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. HOPE Services and other campus partners will also be there.

Funeral service scheduled for second victim of Stryker crash

A funeral service has been scheduled for the 35-year-old McPherson man who died in a crash at the Stryker Sports Complex.

Nicholas Allen Schafer was killed on Oct. 17 when a truck drove through a crowd of people on the east Wichita soccer field.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 6th at Countryside Covenant Church in McPherson.

Schafer was a father of three. Two of his daughters were injured in the crash.

Wichita Police are still investigating the crash, which also killed a 6-year-old boy from McPherson.

Wichita developer has plans to refurbish Newton depot

A Wichita developer has plans to redevelop the historic train depot in Newton.

Bruce Rowley made a deal with Newton city leaders this week to redevelop the old depot, which sits at 414 N. Main in Newton.

Rowley's plans call for a restaurant or brewery on the ground floor. Upstairs, he envisions short-term lodging for people who travel to Newton to catch the passenger train to Chicago or elsewhere.

"Maybe some of these visitors that are coming here through Amtrak would like to perhaps come early and spend some time at the Depot, book a room upstairs before they make the convenient trip at 2:15 in the morning to wherever they're going," Rowley said.

Rowley has re-developed several historic properties in Wichita, including a 1929 fire house that is a coffee shop and shared workspace.

Zoo's Stingray Cove will close after this weekend

This weekend is the last chance for visitors to see stingrays at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The Stingray Cove exhibit will permanently close on Sunday after completing a five-year run at the zoo.

To mark the occasion, the zoo is offering half-price general admission Friday through Sunday. Entry to Stingray Cove is included with admission.

As part of the exhibit, visitors can touch, feed and learn more about cow-nose and southern stingrays.

Zoo officials say the exhibit has been successful and inspired thousands of visitors to connect with wildlife and conservation.

Don't forget to turn clocks back this weekend

Don't forget to turn your clocks back this weekend for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The sun will set at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and will continue to set around that time for the rest of November.

The American Red Cross says the switch is a good reminder for people to test and change batteries in smoke alarms.

It also says families should create and practice a home fire escape plan.

Next year, Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 14th.

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