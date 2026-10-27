Headlines for October 27, 2026

Trump returning to Kansas for second rally in two weeks

President Donald Trump will return to Kansas later this week.

The Republican National Committee announced Monday that the president will appear at a midterm rally in Salina on Saturday.

The venue has not been announced. The organization says doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Trump is scheduled to speak at noon.

The president headlined a rally in Park City last week in support of Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, who is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton.

Fort Hays officials say Sternberg Museum will stay open

Fort Hays State University announced Monday that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History will remain open.

University President Tisa Mason said a previous closing date of December 18 has been rescinded.

Thanks to new partnerships and an outpouring of donations from the community, she said, the Sternberg has shifted to developing a long-term business plan.

Earlier this year, Mason announced that the Sternberg Museum would close because of cuts in state funding.

The museum houses about 3 million specimens, including world-famous marine fossils from 80 million years ago.

Wichita's Second Light shelter announces winter hours

Wichita's Second Light shelter is changing its operating hours ahead of the winter weather season.

Officials announced Monday that for the months of November, December and March, the shelter will open as a daytime warming space when temperatures drop.

The warming shelter will open if temperatures or wind chills dip below 32 degrees — or 52 degrees during rain, sleet, snow or hail.

Anyone using the daytime shelter will have access to emergency winter shelter beds on a night-by-night basis as well.

During January and February, the shelter will be open around the clock.

Wichita offers rebate for planting trees

The City of Wichita has launched its fall tree rebate program for residents who want to plant trees on their property.

Residents can receive a refund of up to $100 when they purchase the plants.

Qualifying trees should be purchased from a licensed garden center, and must be chosen for drought tolerance.

Officials are directing people to check the city's tree list to make sure they select qualifying trees.

The rebate program runs through December or until funds run out. Each household is limited to two trees.

KDOT urges drivers to 'Buckle Up, Phone Down'

The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to participate in Buckle Up Phone Down Day Wednesday to help decrease traffic injuries and fatalities.

The nationwide campaign promotes drivers using seatbelts and staying off their phones.

According to 2025 crash data for Kansas, 368 people died in car wrecks. Of those, 110 were not wearing seatbelts.

Cell phones are the most common form of distraction for drivers. Last year in Kansas, 60 people died in crashes related to distracted driving.

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