Headlines for October 23, 2026

Sedgwick County leaders oppose state cuts to youth treatment programs

Sedgwick County officials say a major shift in the state's handling of juvenile offenders could have devastating effects.

State lawmakers earmarked $15 million for crisis beds and out-of-home placements for juvenile offenders earlier this year.

They want to pay for those facilities with nearly all the money in a fund for treatment programs for high-risk youth.

County Commissioner Ryan Baty said the move would reverse the work community groups have done to put kids on the right path.

"This isn't just a haircut. This is reprograming the way we do juvenile services across the state, but primarily in Sedgwick County. These are catastrophic changes," Baty said.

Nearly all state funding for treatment programs could end July 1. Commissioner Jim Howell said the move doesn't make sense.

"To think we're going to have kids right now who have substance abuse problems .... that we're simply going to do nothing but lock them up in JDF .... without programming, and somehow is going to solve this problem is asinine," Howell said.

Community programs in Sedgwick County helped about 150 children last year.

The state's plan puts at risk nearly $5 million used by Sedgwick County programs, including two in-patient drug treatment programs for teens in Wichita.

Bird flu is back in Kansas

There’s been a resurgence of avian flu along the central U.S. as birds migrate south for the fall. Kansas has already had one new case confirmed, and the state is warning bird owners about the illness.

It's mostly transmitted by wild waterfowl, including ducks and geese.

Justin Smith, with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said that anyone involved with poultry production flocks will need to take precautions.

"We know as those birds tend to migrate south, we're going to be susceptible, and we're going to be more vulnerable to it as we go through the winter months," he said.

The state recommends keeping chickens and other flocks away from wild birds. If flocks start showing symptoms of respiratory illness or sudden death, contact a veterinarian or the state’s animal health office.

Wichita Chamber appoints new president

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has appointed its new president and CEO.

Dale Steenbergen was selected by the Chamber board of directors after a national search.

He is currently president and CEO of the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, where he has served since 2007.

At the Wichita Chamber, he will advocate for policies aimed at strengthening the regional business climate.

Steenbergen will replace former president John Rolfe, who stepped down from the role in January.

Marshall sells his Florida home for $1.35 million

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has sold his Florida home, which has been a lightning rod in the race and a focus of attack ads where he’s accused of living mainly in Florida rather than Kansas.

Reporting by the Topeka Capital Journal shows that Marshall's house in Sarasota was bought by an LLC created in August. The LLC's owner got financing from a property investment lender in Wichita.

Marshall has said his Florida home has been uninhabitable for two years after hurricanes struck it. The house, which Marshall bought for around $750,000, sold last week for $1.35 million.

United Way seeks volunteers to help with tax program

United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers to help with a program that helps people file taxes.

Volunteers can serve as greeters or tax preparers at one of more than 15 sites.

On-site training from the IRS will be offered for tax preparers, and no experience is required.

The upcoming 2027 tax season begins at the end of January and ends April 15.

The United Way says volunteer schedules are flexible and require short-term commitments.

More information is at unitedwayplains.org.

Supporters, opponents gather for bond issue debate

People who live in the Wichita school district gathered for a debate Thursday on the district’s proposed $615 million bond issue.

The "Braver Angels"-style debate at the Rockwell branch library was structured to encourage open dialogue, letting audience members participate.

Supporters say the bond would mean better learning environments for students. But critics argue improving facilities won’t necessarily improve learning.

Mary Dean criticized what she called an achievement gap for the district’s Black students.

“Before asking taxpayers to fund more buildings, we should be asking why these achievement gaps remain ... after years of investment and reform efforts," Dean said.

Travis Smith McKee, a parent who lives in Riverside, said his neighborhood would have a new school if the bond passes.

“We could build a new building (and) see the return on investment for that, and that's what's exciting to me," he said.

Voters will decide November 3 whether to pass the bond issue. Early voting is already underway.

###

