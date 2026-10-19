Headlines for October 19, 2026

Road closures during presidential visit to Wichita area

Several road closures will be in effect Monday during President Trump's visit to the Wichita area.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway will be closed between 77th Street North and 85th Street North, and Arena Drive between 77th North and Briar Rose Lane.

Those attending the president's event at Heartland Credit Union Arena should access parking from 85th Street North via Arena Drive.

Overflow parking will be available at the northwest parking lot of Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City, and shuttle buses will transport people from Gilley’s to the arena.

Anyone using rideshare services should arrange for drop-off at the Gilley's parking lot.

College Hill will have street barricades for Halloween

The College Hill Neighborhood Association says Wichita city leaders have changed their minds and will block off streets for the area's annual Halloween celebration.

College Hill attracts hundreds of children and families for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Neighborhood leaders posted over the weekend that police plan to block traffic for several blocks on Douglas Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. on Halloween, based on the crowds.

Police said they also plan to block off Broadview, Belmont and Crestway between Douglas and First Street.

Medicare prescription drug coverage could cost more

Medicare beneficiaries choosing prescription drug coverage for 2027 could face higher monthly premiums after the Trump administration ends a temporary subsidy.

The program helped stabilize premiums after the Inflation Reduction Act changed how Medicare Part D — the drug coverage portion of Medicare — covers prescription drugs and limits patients' out-of-pocket cost.

The law's protections remain, but the subsidy is ending a year early.

NPR reported that last year’s Inflation Reduction Act subsidies decreased drug plan premiums by nearly 50%.

“(The) Inflation Reduction Act helped make prescription drug coverage for Medicare beneficiaries much cheaper,” said Lori Phillips is a Medicare program specialist at the Douglas County Senior Resource Center.

There will also be an annual out-of-pocket limit increase by $300 for this upcoming year and some part D plans may no longer cover the same medications.

Phillips urged people receiving Medicare to compare plans before the December 7 deadline.

Early in-person voting begins today

Early in-person voting begins Monday in Sedgwick County ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week at three locations — the new Sedgwick County Election Office in northeast Wichita, the Advanced Learning Library downtown, and the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 21st and Ridge Road.

Election officials reminded voters that there is no longer voting available at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse downtown.

Later this month, satellite in-person voting will be available at 17 additional locations across the county.

State launches new tool to track snowplows

As winter approaches, the Kansas Department of Transportation has launched a new tool to help people track snowplows.

The tool will indicate snowplow locations on state highways, the direction they are going and their previous path.

In addition to the tracker, 12 plow trucks will have dashcams to provide images to the public.

People can view the new tools at KanDrive.gov or by downloading the KanDrive app.

The website also offers information on traffic, weather and roadwork. Map data refreshes every 60 seconds.

Wichita considers consultant to draft firefighter health plan

Wichita is working to develop a blueprint to keep the city's hundreds of firefighters healthy.

A partnership with Ascension Via Christi gives firefighters access to early cancer, heart and lung disease screenings — but city officials are hoping to develop a broader health program for local firefighters.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider a $120,000 contract with a consulting firm to audit the fire department's current health culture and draft a health program.

Funding for the study comes from the Kansas Health Foundation, which gave the city a $150,000 grant last year.

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