Headlines for October 16, 2026

Bombardier invests $50 million in new learning center

Bombardier is investing $50 million into its Wichita campus, in a move the company says proves its commitment to American workers.

Paul Sislian, the Canadian aircraft company's executive vice president of sales, visited Wichita Thursday to open Bombardier's first learning center.

"This investment reflects our confidence in the site, and above all, in the people who make it successful," he said. "By continuing to invest in talent, infrastructure, and capabilities, we're ensuring Wichita will play an even greater role in Bombardier's future."

The North American Learning Center will become the first stop for any new aircraft technicians and mechanics hired by Bombardier in the United States.

The company employs 3,500 people in the U.S., including 1,500 in Wichita.

President Donald Trump threatened to ban the sale of Bombardier planes earlier this year during contentious trade talks with Canada.

Most Kansas kids get a half-hour of recess

The average elementary school student in Kansas gets about 30 minutes of recess each day.

That’s according to a recent survey of elementary school principals across the state.

But education officials say some students get as little as 10 minutes of recess a day.

“Some districts were only doing 15 minutes in the morning or the afternoon because the other half of the day, they were having P-E for students," said Gabrielle Hull, legislative coordinator for the Kansas State Department of Education.

Research shows children benefit specifically from unstructured play at recess time, which is different from formal instruction in gym class.

The Kansas State Board of Education recommends elementary schools provide at least a half-hour of recess per day. Board members are considering making it a requirement.

Sedgwick County Zoo says farewell to its zebras

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Thursday that its two zebras are leaving the zoo.

The two Grevy's Zebras, Honey and Louise, will be moved to a new facility at the end of the month.

Zoo officials say the relocation follows a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Grevy's Zebra is an endangered species with about 3,000 left in the wild. It is the only zebra species at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

A new mammal will replace the zebras, but that species has not been announced yet.

Local group plans 'No Kings' protest during Trump visit

A local group plans to hold a "No Kings" protest in downtown Wichita ahead of President Trump's visit to the city on Monday.

Defend Democracy ICT said the event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at Douglas and Broadway.

Organizers are billing it as a peaceful gathering focused on civic engagement, community participation, and the importance of making a voting plan ahead of the November 3 general election.

The group also plans to protest outside the venue where Trump is set to speak. That location has not yet been announced.

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Wichita Thunder season opener this weekend

The Wichita Thunder hockey team opens its season this weekend.

The Thunder is celebrating its 35th anniversary season with an opening-night game against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts just after 6 p.m.

This season features 36 home games at Intrust. Following Saturday night's match will be a Sunday afternoon game at 3:05 p.m.

Wichita's double-A minor league hockey team started in 1992 and is affiliated with the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League.

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