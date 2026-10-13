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Trump scheduled to visit Wichita on Monday for campaign rally

KMUW | By Roger Nomer
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:27 PM CDT
President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.
Courtesy photo
/
WhiteHouse.gov
President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.

The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election.

Trump will hold a campaign rally on Monday for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m. The committee has not yet released the location of the rally.

People can sign up for tickets online. A maximum of four tickets are available per signup.

The announcement comes a day after Trump hinted at a “Kansas Style” rally in a social media post.

The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

Trump will follow up the Wichita visit with a trip to North Carolina on Wednesday.

Marshall is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood. Several national polls have now classified the race as a toss up.

In September, Trump demanded that Bombardier manufacture its products in the U.S. in a social media post. The aerospace manufacturer has its U.S. headquarters in Wichita, and city leaders asked the president to protect local jobs.

Trump visited Wichita in 2016 for a campaign rally at Century II. In 2018, he held an event in Topeka to support Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.
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Local NewspoliticsDonald TrumpKansas News Service
Roger Nomer
Roger Nomer is a general assignment reporter for KMUW, covering a little bit of everything. Originally from Wichita, he grew up on local journalists Bob Getz and Larry Hatteberg.
See stories by Roger Nomer