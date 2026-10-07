Headlines for October 7, 2026

Advocates urge Wichita to pause plans to clear out Chapin Park

Advocates are asking Wichita officials to pause their plans to clear out an encampment in Chapin Park.

City staff plan to remove the encampment on Monday, after a reported increase in 911 calls for assault, arson and gun crimes in the park.

Assistant Housing Director Steven Burt said that with more staff, that's not the approach the department would take to encampments.

“With more case management, we can certainly cross that finish line with a lot more people," Burt said. "But in the meantime, we've got to focus our resources on those most in need and in the most dangerous and volatile places.”

Burt said the department needs 70 more case managers to get the city’s homeless residents into stable housing.

At least 26 people in Chapin Park will be displaced when the encampment is closed.

Wichita Public Library marks Banned Books Week

The Wichita Public Library is hosting events this week in celebration of Banned Books Week.

Libraries across the nation are joining the American Library Association and the Banned Books Week Coalition for the annual event highlighting the value of free and open access to information.

Library spokesman David Garcia said the Wichita library system hopes to promote intellectual freedom.

"At a time where literacy levels are low, there are ... bad faith actors that want people to be uninformed or disinformed," Garcia said. "It’s just important that we connect them to that information.”

Garcia said this year has had the second-highest number of challenged books reported by the American Library Association.

The library events are open to the public.

Kansas attorney general candidates meet for debate

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Democratic challenger Chris Mann met for a debate Tuesday in Johnson County.

Kobach, who’s the Republican incumbent, spent time defending his record and attributing his leadership to the lowest crime rates Kansas has seen in over 50 years.

“I’m endorsed by 50 county sheriffs, I think he’s endorsed by two," Kobach said.

Mann pointed out that he has now been endorsed by the Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. Mann said he’s running to refocus the attorney general’s office back on law enforcement.

“It shouldn’t be about one man’s political agenda or political priorities," Mann said.

Kobach and Mann faced off in the 2022 election, too. Kobach won by less than two percentage points then. It’s expected to be a competitive race again this year.

Kansas Fraternal Order of Police endorses Democrat for AG

The Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed the Democratic nominee for attorney general, Chris Mann.

It’s the first time the FOP has endorsed a Democrat since the 2002 election.

Mann was a police officer until he was struck by a drunk driver. He then became a prosecutor. The FOP said this makes him uniquely qualified to serve as attorney general.

At a debate with Republican incumbent Kris Kobach, Mann touted his law enforcement support.

The FOP represents more than 4,300 sworn law enforcement officers.

K-State reaches $12 million agreement with former coach

Kansas State University has reached a $12 million settlement with former basketball coach Jerome Tang.

Tang was fired in February after he made negative comments about K-State players following a blowout loss to Cincinnati.

The coach did not file suit against K-State after the dismissal but was locked in a legal battle over terms of his buyout.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement that the settlement allows both parties to move forward.

Tang is now an associate head coach at Baylor University.

Fees for Kansas state parks going up

Visiting Kansas state parks will cost more starting next month.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission has approved fee increases for visiting or camping in state parks. The increases go into effect November 1.

The cost of an annual vehicle permit will go from $25 to $40. Daily vehicle permits will go from $5 to $7.

Daily camping permits will cost $15.75, and a 14-night permit will be $165.50. Annual camping permits will no longer be offered.

Utility fees at campsites are also increasing.

Wichita Police arrest 180 people in 'Operation Washout'

Wichita Police announced Tuesday the arrests of 180 people in a multi-agency operation targeting fugitives.

The police, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service participated in a focused effort called Operation Washout. The enforcement activity lasted for eight days in early September.

The U.S. Marshals created Operation Washout as a national effort to arrest felons by working with local law enforcement.

The Wichita-area arrests were for felony or misdemeanor warrants.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said the operation’s impact goes beyond numbers.

"This operation removed violent offenders and wanted fugitives from our streets, and held individuals accountable for crimes that have impacted people across our community," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the Wichita area has seen a significant reduction in crime, in part because of operations like these.

City to erect traffic barriers around Naftzger Park

Downtown Wichita's Naftzger Park is getting a safety upgrade that city leaders say better reflects its role as one of the city's most visited parks.

The City Council approved a $325,000 bond request Tuesday. The money will allow the city to install traffic barriers around the park on Douglas and St. Francis.

Naftzger Park had a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2020. Principal planner Tim Kellams says the park has exceeded the city's expectations since then.

"Knowing all the different events that we never thought were going to happen then ... especially with a number of those NCAA tournaments, the summer concert series, etc., I think we have a good understanding now of the potential for the site," Kellams said.

The crash-rated barriers will be installed next spring.

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