Headlines for October 6, 2026

Kansas governor addresses workers following immigration raids

Gov. Laura Kelly told southwest Kansans on Monday to lean into community and volunteering as the region copes with the aftermath of federal immigration enforcement.

The governor was hosted by the union that represents workers at beef packing plants in Dodge City and Liberal, which were targeted by immigration agents in September.

She said she wanted to address residents after more than 100 people were detained from the region by federal agents.

Kelly told the crowd that as governor she can do very little, and if they want change, they need to vote.

“I think that the better question (than] 'What can I do?' would be: What can you do?” Kelly said.

She said resources will soon be available through state funds to assist families who had a parent or main wage-earner detained.

New festival honors Afro-Latin music and dance

A dance studio in Wichita will host its first Afro-Latin music genre festival this weekend.

The event will feature dance classes, concerts and social dancing events.

Elisa Rosales, owner of the Baila Wichita dance studio, said the event will pay homage and respect to the history of Afro-Latin music.

“I hope it just broadens people's perspectives on the multitude of dance genres, music genres, rhythms," she said. "And I just hope people leave with a better appreciation and understanding of just how beautiful all of these dances and rhythms are.”

The Afro-Latin Dance and Music Festival runs from Friday through Sunday. Events are at the dance studio and other locations.

More information is at bailawichita.com.

Kansas business sends cease and desist over Marshall campaign ad

A Kansas business has sent U.S. Republican Sen. Roger Marshall a cease and desist after his campaign used footage of the business in a recent attack ad.

The ad focuses on reports of child sex abuse at Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton’s church camps in 2005 and 2006. But the abuse referenced didn’t happen at the Tall Oaks Conference Center pictured in the ad.

Lea Ann Combs, the board chair for Tall Oaks, said the camp was never consulted, and didn’t authorize the use of the photo.

The ad also features an image of The Valley Cabins in Lacygne, Kansas. The cabins’ owner, Jamie Spinello, said the abuse didn’t happen there, either. Nor did the campaign ask her to use the photo.

Marshall’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Law firm investigating Deep Fission over stock prices

A California-based stockholder rights law firm is investigating Deep Fission after a report criticizing the company’s project in southeast Kansas caused its stock to go down.

The report, from Iceberg Research, criticized parts of Deep Fission’s plans for its one-mile underground nuclear reactor in Parsons.

Deep Fission pushed back on the report, saying there were distortions and mischaracterizations.

A statement Monday from the Johnson Fistel law firm said its investigation is on behalf of investors who suffered losses following the report.

Animatronic dinosaur damaged in fire will come down

An animatronic dinosaur in Derby will come down after it was set on fire by lightning in the spring.

Field Station: Dinosaurs had originally hoped to save the sauroposeidon model, which is now just a steel frame.

But the theme park said the fire damage is too severe, and the dinosaur cannot be repaired.

The park plans to take down the structure on October 30, following its "Dinosaurs After Dark" event.

That event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

New GraceMed clinic opening in southeast Wichita

A new GraceMed Health Clinic will open in southeast Wichita this week.

The Eastridge Family Clinic is at the corner of Lincoln and Woodlawn. It will offer medical care to children and adults, including dental services.

Officials said the clinic will bring healthcare closer to families who struggle to access medical assistance. It is now accepting new patients regardless of their insurance status.

People can tour the facility at an open house at 4 p.m. Thursday.

More information is at gracemed.org.

Volunteers needed to plant trees in Wichita parks

The city of Wichita is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in two parks this month.

On Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., the city plans to plant more than 250 trees in Peachtree Park at 55th Street South and Hydraulic.

And on October 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers are needed to plant trees in Clapp Park, near Mt. Vernon and South Bluff.

Volunteers are advised to wear outdoor work clothes and bring work gloves. Bottled water will be provided. No experience is necessary.

Purple Mile event raises awareness of domestic violence

Wichita State will hold its 11th annual Purple Mile event this weekend to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event is Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. and will include a one-mile awareness and remembrance walk, guest speakers and tables where organizations will share information and resources.

It also will include family and children's activities, networking opportunities, community engagement and a post-event gathering at Another Broken Egg Cafe.

The event is open to the public.

More information is on the Purple Mile page on WSU's website.

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