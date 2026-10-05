Headlines for October 5, 2026

Kansas officials reject plan to stabilize the Ogallala Aquifer

Kansas officials are stepping in to stabilize the Ogallala Aquifer in southwest Kansas, despite the wishes of the local conservation district.

Groundwater Management District 3 covers all of southwest Kansas. That region averages the largest declines in the aquifer. The district has responded to a new law by submitting its first district-wide water saving plan.

But the state has criticized the plan twice, saying it is not aggressive enough.

"The state was there at every meeting throughout the whole three years, and to wait until right when the thing is due to start voicing criticism," said Trevor Ahring, a civil engineer for the district. "It is not very fair, and it's very ridiculous."

Ahring said the district is looking at all options, including a lawsuit against the state. But officials hope to implement parts of the plan soon to save water as soon as possible.

This week, students can apply free to Kansas universities

All this week, Kansas universities are waiving their application fees to encourage more students to apply to college.

The state's annual Apply Free Days are Monday through Friday. During this period, Kansas residents can apply for undergraduate admission to any of the state's public universities, community colleges or technical colleges with no application fee.

Fees normally range from $25 to $50.

The apply-free deal is available to first-time freshmen as well as transfer students, returning students or those seeking a second bachelor's degree.

Gov. Kelly traveling to Dodge City to talk with meatpacking workers

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will travel to Dodge City Monday to talk with meatpacking workers following sweeping actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently.

The governor will meet with members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union for a town hall.

The union joined several other food and livestock associations in condemning the ICE activity in western Kansas. Both Kansas senators urged better coordination with local law enforcement.

Federal immigration authorities said they arrested more than 100 people in late September. They say the operation focused on noncitizens with criminal histories.

Get ready for a major construction project on West Kellogg

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a bridge replacement project at Kellogg and I-235.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a bridge over the Big Ditch is being rebuilt. That will affect traffic on both sides of Kellogg, or U.S. Highway 54.

Traffic in each direction will be reduced to two lanes, and drivers going eastbound on Kellogg will not be able to access northbound I-235. A detour will take drivers south on I-235 to the K-42 interchange, where they can then return to northbound I-235.

Construction is expected to continue through August of 2028.

HEAL grants help Kansas communities revitalize downtowns

The state of Kansas is offering communities $1.5 million in grants to help revitalize downtown buildings.

Much of the program still focused on rural areas.

Since 2021, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline program, known as HEAL, has funded more than 120 projects across Kansas.

Past revitalization projects have included businesses, housing, and arts and cultural spaces.

Trisha Purdon, the state’s director of rural prosperity, said the grants can help bring businesses to communities that otherwise might not have them.

"This has helped open up businesses in rural communities that wouldn't have had that kind of revenue happen in their community. They wouldn’t have had a new business open up in their downtown if not for some of this support," Purdon said.

So far, the HEAL program has awarded $8.2 million and leveraged $45 million in local matching funds.

State officials say this translates into roughly $5.50 in local investment for every state dollar.

The deadline for communities to apply is in November.

HEAL grants will be awarded in January.

Jayaram sworn in to Kansas Supreme Court

A vacancy on the state's highest court has been filled.

K. Christopher Jayaram was sworn in on Friday for his new position on the Kansas Supreme Court. He was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly in July.

Jayaram is the 83rd justice to serve on the state's Supreme Court. He previously served as a Johnson County District Judge.

During his time in district court, Jayaram ruled on several notable cases, including ones involving abortion laws.

Several Republican state lawmakers have criticized the appointment and called Jayaram an “activist judge.”

KU researchers will use NASA's new telescope

The University of Kansas will study how distant galaxies formed using NASA’s new space telescope.

Researchers will use data from the newly-launched Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The galaxies are so far away that light the telescope collects is from their birth.

It’s one of only five projects approved to use the telescope. KU’s project is the largest one accepted by NASA.

Astronomy and physics professor Gregory Rudnick is co-leading the project. He said university students will have access to world-class data.

"And it's going to let them not only learn new skills in a really compelling way, but also be able to do research that isn't going to be able to be done at other institutions," he said.

Rudnick expects to receive the first information from the Roman telescope early next year.

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