Headlines for September 29, 2026

Supporters rallying to save Sternberg Museum

Supporters of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays are lobbying to save it after reports that it could close because of budget concerns.

Fort Hays State University has not confirmed that the Sternberg will close.

But university President Tisa Mason says the school faces a $2.4 million cut in state funding. And she said it needs to eliminate any programs that do not directly benefit students.

“The key question we are asking is, ‘If we stopped this activity tomorrow, would students be less likely to enroll?’” Mason said.

Mason says Sternberg’s annual budget is about $1.3 million, and the building has about $20 million in deferred maintenance.

Some supporters say Fort Hays should eliminate athletic programs before closing the Sternberg. They also worry about what will happen to about 100 live animals housed in the museum.

“We have cried nonstop with thinking about having to say goodbye to these animals, our babies, our families," said Jessica Lamb, who works with the museum's animal care team. "We are more than a building or a budget, we are a true living and breathing part of the community of Hays.”

The Sternberg Museum has a collection of more than 3 million fossils and other specimens, including marine fossils from 80 million years ago. It was established in 1902.

Wichita schools feeling the pinch of higher diesel prices

Wichita Public Schools is feeling the effects of rising fuel costs as diesel continues to hit record highs.

The district’s latest budget includes an extra $1.1 million for fuel costs.

Most of that is for fueling buses, but the district also maintains a fleet of pickup trucks and other vehicles.

Chief Financial Officer Addi Lowell said it’s unclear when prices will level out.

“We're certainly hopeful that we could direct that million dollars away from fuel and into teaching and learning as soon as possible," Lowell said. "And I wish that was something I could forecast.”

Fuel prices have been on the rise since February due to the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran.

The district budgeted for diesel fuel prices of around $5 per gallon.

It currently sits at about $6.50 per gallon nationally — nearly $1 higher than this time last month.

Marshall and Hamilton have agreed to another debate

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton have agreed to another debate on October 21.

The candidates will debate on TV station Fox 4 in Kansas City. It will be seven days after early voting starts in Kansas.

After facing off at the Kansas State Fair earlier this month, both campaigns have blamed each other for the lack of any other scheduled debates.

Marshall’s campaign alleged that Hamilton was scared to debate without a crowd of supporters.

Hamilton’s campaign argued Marshall doesn’t meet the debate requirements, which say 25% of campaign donations must come from in-state donors.

Wichita moves to dismiss lawsuit over Flock cameras

Wichita city attorneys want the Sedgwick County District Court to throw out a case on the police department's use of Flock cameras.

The city said that the Wichita man who filed the lawsuit cannot prove he has been harmed by the automatic license plate readers.

Mason Grimmet claims that the city's 200 Flock cameras track him as he drives about his day.

City attorneys say Grimmett cannot claim that pictures of his car were used as a basis to pull him over or released improperly by police.

The city also argues that Grimmett's movements through public spaces are not private, and that anyone standing on a public street could record as much information about a car as Flock cameras do.

Both parties are due in court on Thursday.

FEMA approves disaster relief for Kansas

The federal government has approved more than $29 million dollars for disaster recovery in four states, including Kansas.

The money is part of an effort by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities build back after disasters.

It includes $4 million to reimburse Kansas for costs related to a severe weather outbreak across the state in 2019 .

Projects include restoring public buildings and repairing roads. FEMA is also reimbursing states for public health costs after disasters.

FEMA officials say in addition to repairs, funds will be used to protect communities from future events.

Wichita man arrested on suspicion of killing three family members

Wichita Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide in Wichita.

On Saturday, officers responded to a home on East Blake Street in southeast Wichita and found three people shot and killed.

A 21-year-old man was later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of capital murder in the deaths of his father, mother and sister.

His bond is set at nearly $100 million.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney later this week.

It's harvest time in Kansas, so watch for farm vehicles

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of increased traffic as fall harvest approaches.

Drivers can expect to see more farm machinery on state roads, including tractors and combines.

Some machinery may have attachments, making them wider and slower.

The Highway Patrol said farm equipment is not meant to travel at fast speeds, and loud machines may prevent farmers from hearing other vehicles.

Drivers are urged to slow down, give equipment extra room, and use caution when passing farm vehicles.

More information is at kansashighwaypatrol.gov.

Tyndell to hold public town hall Wednesday

Katy Tyndell, the Democratic candidate for the 4th District Congressional seat in Kansas, will hold a public town hall this week.

The event is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center. Voters will have a chance to ask the candidate questions about issues the district is facing.

Tyndell is running against Republican incumbent Ron Estes, who is seeking his sixth term in Congress.

Tyndell has publicly challenged Estes to a debate multiple times on her campaign social media channels, but Estes so far has not agreed to participate.

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