Headlines for September 28, 2026

Wall Street Journal: Boeing IDs software glitch in 737-MAX

Boeing has identified a previously undisclosed software glitch affecting the 737-MAX, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Citing company documents, the Journal reported over the weekend that glitch could cause an automated navigation feature to fail during landing.

The issue emerged from a cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews alter their planned flight path after a missed approach, the report said.

Boeing has been under intense scrutiny in recent years following two fatal crashes of 737-MAX jets in 2018 and 2019 that led to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft.

Sternberg Museum in Hays could close

The future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays is uncertain, and some reports say it could close as early as this year.

Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason is scheduled to speak on the topic this week.

University officials have said Fort Hays needs to make some difficult financial decisions after a $2.4 million cut in state funding this year.

The Sternberg Museum was established in 1902. It houses about 3 million specimens, including world-famous marine fossils from 80 million years ago.

Minisa bridge to reopen Monday

A major bridge near Wichita’s North High School is scheduled to reopen Monday.

City leaders say the historic Minisa Bridge on 13th Street will be accessible for drivers and pedestrians in all lanes, but some work remains. Some lanes might be closed in the future, but the bridge will stay open.

Repairs have been made to the bridge’s brick driving surface and lighting. New plaques and custom stone work will be installed later.

The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in the 1930s.

Superintendent makes case for Wichita bond issue

Wichita voters will decide in November whether to approve a $615 million bond issue, which would include funds to preserve the district’s two oldest high schools.

Wichita East and North are both about 100 years old, and maintaining the integrity of the buildings has proven to be costly.

In recent years, the district has spent tens of millions of dollars on foundation work at the two schools.

Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld said that puts a strain on the district’s limited maintenance funds.

“When we have $50 million for the entire district and 83 different buildings, if two of the buildings take up 90% of that, that doesn't leave much for everybody else,” he said.

Bielefeld said the bond issue would also help train the next generation of plumbers, electricians and first responders.

The bond issue would include $28 million for a new Future Ready Center for Trades, as well as about $35 million to improve existing career and technical education spaces in the district.

“Wichita Public Schools is really truly trying to make our community a better place. We're trying to get kids aligned with careers that are good jobs,” Bielefeld said.

The bond issue’s focus on workforce development earned it an endorsement from the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, which did not endorse the district’s failed bond proposal in 2025.

Wichita voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve the bond issue.

Video shows Kansas sheriff repeating racial slur

A video shows a county sheriff in Kansas repeating a racial slur to a group of people protesting the presence of immigration enforcement in southwest Kansas.

The presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement caused numerous protests across southwest Kansas towns.

In Liberal, a protest erupted at the county courthouse, where the federal agents were seen coming in and out of the building. Several people crowded the doors and shouted.

Seward County Sheriff Gene Ward, who is white, addressed the crowd. When a Black protestor directed a racial slur at him, the sheriff repeated the comment in front of the crowd.

After a short interaction, the sheriff left.

That protestor, T.J King, was later arrested. The sheriff did not respond to a request for comment.

Marshall's primary opponent endorses Democrat Hamilton

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s primary opponent, Pond Naramore, has endorsed Democrat Adam Hamilton.

Naramore spent less than $2,000 on the race, mostly on the filing fee, and didn't have a campaign website or materials.

He said he ran against Marshall because he felt like he had to “say something,” and said his 20% of votes prove that some Republicans agree with him.

By contrast, Kris Kobach got 26% of votes in the more crowded 2020 primary, after getting more than $1 million in campaign donations.

Kobach orders League of Women Voters to stop offering gift cards

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is ordering the Kansas and Leavenworth League of Women Voters to stop offering gift cards to people who register to vote.

The order follows a complaint from Republican state Rep. Pat Proctor, a candidate for Kansas secretary of state, about voter-registration drives at Lansing and Leavenworth high schools.

In May, the League advertised $5 Starbucks gift cards for students who registered to vote.

Federal law prohibits paying people to register or vote, which would include giving them gift cards.

Kobach’s office has referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for investigation.

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