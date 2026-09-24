Headlines for September 24, 2026

ICE agents raid meatpacking plant in Dodge City

Communities in southwest Kansas are reeling as a large immigration enforcement operation continues in the region.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided the National Beef meatpacking plant in Dodge City on Wednesday. It is not clear how many people were taken into custody.

ICE entered the factory with a warrant and took people off the assembly line, according to New Frontiers, a civic and voting rights organization in southwest Kansas. NPR's Midwest Newsroom could not independently confirm this.

Officials in Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon, saying they had no prior notice of the ICE operations.

Community advocates say many people are scared to leave their homes.

This region of southwest Kansas has a large immigrant population that is vital to the agriculture sector.

Wichita's boil water advisory caused by programming issue

Wichita officials say a boil water advisory for 500,000 people last week was caused by a programing issue in the city's generators.

For the past 10 years, public works staff have regularly run the water treatment plant and pump station on backup power during storms. They did it again last week, said public works director Gary Janzen.

"One of these pumps alone, and the equipment (that) goes with it, is likely a million dollars to replace," Janzen said. "Trying to protect our investment. Having said all that, I also recognize the impact we had on the community with the boil water advisory."

Backup power worked until the system needed to use a third generator. The program running the backup system kept that generator from switching on, and turned the others off.

That caused a loss of water pressure throughout the city.

Janzen said the city will stop switching to backup power during storms until a 30-day investigation is complete.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines announce major order

Boeing and Turkish Airlines announced Wednesday that the carrier plans to order up to 150 737-MAX jets.

The order is the largest ever for Turkish Airlines, and it follows a record purchase last year of up to 75 787 Dreamliners. The carrier purchased 100 737 MAX jets and secured options for 50 more.

It also marks another vote of confidence in Boeing following troubles with its 737-MAX program.

Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of more than 200 Boeing airplanes from its hub in Istanbul.

Tarantulas moving through Kansas — but don't worry

Kansas wildlife officials are urging people to ignore the annual migration of tarantulas working its way through the state.

In late summer and early fall, tarantulas become more visible in parts of Kansas. That's when adult males leave their burrows in search of females.

Officials say the large furry spiders may look intimidating, but are generally docile and play an important role as predators of insects and other small animals.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks urges people to give tarantulas time to cross roads or trails safely, and to not touch or capture them.

Zoo's Stingray Cove will close for good Nov. 1

An interactive stingray exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo will close soon.

Stingray Cove will conclude its five-year run at the zoo on Nov. 1.

Zoo officials say the exhibit has been one of its most popular seasonal attractions since opening in 2021.

The success of Stingray Cove prompted the zoo to pursue a permanent stingray habitat, which officials say is included in a future phase of the zoo's master plan.

The zoo will offer half-price admission for the exhibit’s final weekend, from Friday Oct. 30 through Sunday Nov. 1.

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