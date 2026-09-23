Headlines for September 23, 2026

ICE activity ramps up at western Kansas meatpacking plants

Immigrant advocates are ramping up outreach in western Kansas as federal agents have been observed stopping people on their way to work at the area’s meatpacking plants.

Outside the National Beef plant that employs thousands of people in Liberal, a woman blasted a whistle Tuesday to warn workers of federal immigration agents.

Advocates said they’ve seen multiple vans carrying dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Liberal, Garden City and Dodge City. That region of Kansas is a heavy hitter in the beef processing industry and employs thousands of immigrants.

“I personally witnessed three arrests, then five to six other people being pulled over throughout the day," said Kathleen Alonso, who works for New Frontiers, a voting rights and immigration advocacy group.

City officials said they believe federal agents will remain in the region all week.

Hemp sellers bracing for new federal ban

Hemp sellers are bracing for a federal ban on most of their products set to take effect in December.

Some business owners are preparing to shut down completely.

The new measure passed by Congress last November bans hemp products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC. That’s most of what’s on the market — from THC drinks to CBD oils.

Erin Kelly, who owns Kelly’s Greens near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, sells hemp-infused cookies and craft drinks and said the new rules will put her out of business.

"All the products that we sell are currently legal and Farm Bill compliant," she said. "But with the new limits that would be put out there, would decimate the limit and destroy our entire business."

Kelly and others in the hemp industry have been calling on lawmakers to change course before the ban goes into effect.

15 people plead guilty in drug trafficking ring

Fifteen people have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court for working for a drug trafficking ring in Wichita.

Wichita Police and federal authorities said in an email that they began investigating the trafficking network in 2022.

They said the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico controlled the operation that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine throughout the Wichita region.

Officials said the investigation began after they learned about a potential drug deal involving 160,000 counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl.

Sentences for the 15 defendants ranged from probation to 19 years in prison.

Pixar director to visit McPherson College

The creative director of Pixar Animation Studios will visit McPherson College on Saturday for a special anniversary screening of the movie "Cars."

Jay Ward will give an introductory speech in Brown Auditorium on the campus at 10 a.m. That will be followed by a 20th anniversary screening of "Cars."

The event is free and open to the public.

Two characters in "Cars" are named after the creative director — Jay W. and Jumpstart J. Ward.

While on campus, Ward will also spend time with students in the college's automotive restoration and art and design programs.

Street closings have started for Somewhere Fest

The annual Somewhere Festival returns to downtown Wichita on Friday and Saturday, but street closures have already begun.

Emporia Avenue, from First to Third Street North, will be closed. Also Second Street, from Mead to Topeka, will close in preparation for the two-day music festival.

The closures started Tuesday and will be in effect through Sunday.

This is the third year for Somewhere Fest. This year's featured artists include country star Bailey Zimmerman and D.J. Diesel, who is the former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.

Harvest moon to rise over Kansas this weekend

The harvest moon — the first full moon of fall — will peak this weekend over Kansas.

Tuesday was the autumnal equinox, which marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The harvest moon typically occurs in September and is called the harvest moon because it coincides with harvesting crops.

Saturn and Neptune also will appear in the sky near the moon, completing a rare triangle of celestial bodies.

The harvest moon will peak shortly before midnight Saturday in Kansas and will appear full for three days.

DarkSky Missouri will celebrate starry skies

A festival next month will celebrate one of the starriest remaining areas in Missouri.

The third DarkSky Missouri Festival is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

That area has very little light pollution, which makes for great stargazing.

The event is free, and it’s set up to appeal to experts and newbies alike. There will be a telescope viewing area and opportunities to monitor bats and moths.

Don Ficken, founder of DarkSky Missouri, said the festival is a chance to learn from experts and enthusiasts.

"We’ll show you all kinds of stuff. These guys know what they’re doing. And they’ll show you these beautiful things in the sky you never knew even existed, right?" he said. "And they can explain it to you. It’s just a blast."

Daytime activities will include nature walks and lectures. Festivalgoers can camp at Big Springs.

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