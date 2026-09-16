Headlines for September 16, 2026

Boil water advisory for Wichita

Half a million people in Kansas are under a boil water advisory after the City of Wichita lost power at its main water treatment plant and pump station early this morning. Wichita water customers should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using it to prepare food. They can also use bottled water. Well water is not impacted. The plant and pump station were running on generator power as part of a scheduled test of that system. The generator failed, causing parts of the city to lose water pressure 45 minutes. Wichita is collecting water samples from 195 sites. Those samples need 24 hours to culture before the city knows how much bacteria or chlorine is present. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will make the final decision on when to lift the advisory.

Wichita Public Schools have cancelled after-school programing as the city faces a boil water advisory.

Afternoon Pre-K, latchkey programs, athletic practices and events on district property are canceled. The district is handling out-of-district athletic events on a case-by-case basis.

Flock camera contract

Wichita is nearing a crossroads in its relationship with a national surveillance technology company. The city has had a contract with Flock Safety since April of 2021. The company provides nearly 200 automated license plate readers used regularly by the Wichita Police. The 5 year contract was set to expire early this year, but the city council extended it in June. Now the contract is set to end on September 30th, 2 days before the city is required to respond to a lawsuit by a resident who claims Wichita's use of the cameras is unconstitutional.

Fair concert cancelled

The Kansas State Fair has announced that the Channel 2K concert scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances. The concert was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas Star Casino Grandstand. Fair officials say people who bought tickets will be automatically issued a full refund. No action is required from ticket holders. Questions regarding refunds should be directed to the Kansas State Fair Ticket Office.

Recovery Idol this weekend

Wichita’s 12th annual Recovery Idol will get underway this Saturday at Century II. The event includes a national speaker and musical performances. It is an effort to celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use. Jimmy McGill, known for his journey from addiction to advocacy is this year’s speaker for Recovery Idol. He’s the author of the book from Prison to Purpose. Musical acts from people in recovery will compete for top prize.

Nearly 1 in 5 Kansas adults have a diagnosable substance use disorder (SUD) involving alcohol or drugs, according to a report by the Kansas Health Institute and Center for Public Partnerships & Research.

Botanica leases Sim Park

Botanica will nearly double its footprint thanks to a new lease with the City of Wichita for about fourteen 14 acres of Sim Park. The Wichita City Council unanimously approved a 30 lease with the nonprofit, supporting Botanica's plans to develop a new student-focused water conservation exhibit. While city leaders celebrated the expansion of a local landmark, some area residents like Vincent Hancock are mourning the cost, "We're taking away the green space to give it to a public-private partnership. Please don't put Sim Park behind a paywall."

The expansion is estimated to cost $12 million. The nonprofit is hoping a state grant will provide most of that money. Under the new lease, Botanica will pay one dollar a year for use of the city land.

Fall vaccines

Despite little federal guidance, Kansas doctors still recommend people get vaccinated this fall. Federal health officials have been mostly silent on annual flu and COVID shots. It is part of the Trump administrations pullback on vaccine guidance.

Instead, groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics have stepped up to offer guidance. They recommend everyone get a flu shot this year. And younger children, older adults and certain at-risk groups should get the updated COVID vaccine.

Sonder Crane is a doctor and president of the Kansas chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics. She says a personal physician is the best source of information, “These are decisions that need to be evidence-based but also need to be unique to each individual patient, each individual family unit with their individual risk factors.” Crane says there have already been flu outbreaks in Kansas, so now is the time to get vaccinated.

###