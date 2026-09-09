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Listeners had this to say…

KMUW | By Jonathan Huber
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT

Listeners had this to say…

“I just finished listening to the show put together by Jonathan Huber on Saturday night. It was absolutely wonderful!  I certainly hope that it can be a regular show in some way. Please do more!”
-Alan

“It was wonderful to hear such a long segment on something so local!
Since this one with Jon Huber was the early years, does that mean that there will be future segments? I hope so!
Keep it up KMUW, walnut valley is a treasure and so are you!”
-Ashley

“I listened to the special on the Walnut Valley Festival this evening and loved every minute. I'd love to see more partnership with the festival. It's such a natural overlap with KMUW. Keep up the good work!”
-Adam

“Absolutely LOVED this programming last night. Jon did an amazing job!”
Thanks for all you do.”
-Mira
Tags
musicWalnut Valley Festival
Jonathan Huber
Jonathan Huber is KMUW's operations manager and host/producer of NPR’s Morning Edition. His newscasts have received honors from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, Edward R. Murrow regional awards, and the Public Radio News Directors.
See stories by Jonathan Huber