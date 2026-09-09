Listeners had this to say…

“I just finished listening to the show put together by Jonathan Huber on Saturday night. It was absolutely wonderful! I certainly hope that it can be a regular show in some way. Please do more!”

-Alan

“It was wonderful to hear such a long segment on something so local!

Since this one with Jon Huber was the early years, does that mean that there will be future segments? I hope so!

Keep it up KMUW, walnut valley is a treasure and so are you!”

-Ashley

“I listened to the special on the Walnut Valley Festival this evening and loved every minute. I'd love to see more partnership with the festival. It's such a natural overlap with KMUW. Keep up the good work!”

-Adam

“Absolutely LOVED this programming last night. Jon did an amazing job!”

Thanks for all you do.”

-Mira