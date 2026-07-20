Voter Guide: U.S. Congressional 4th District candidates for the August primary election

Six candidates have filed to run against U.S. Congressman Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican, in the Wichita-area 4th District — four Democrats, a Republican and a Libertarian.

The 4th District has been a Republican stronghold since the 1994 midterms, the so-called Gingrich Revolution when Republicans flipped 54 seats in the House and eight seats in the Senate. Longtime Democratic incumbent Dan Glickman (1977-1995) lost to Todd Tiahrt (1995-2011).

Estes, who has held the seat since 2017, replaced Republican Mike Pompeo when Trump appointed him director of the CIA. The closest Democrats have come to winning the district was the 2017 special election, where Democratic lawyer James Thompson received nearly 46% of votes to Estes’ nearly 53%.

The 4th District encompasses 16 entire counties in south-central Kansas — Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford and Sumner — and roughly the southern half of Pawnee County.

Estes faces a primary challenge from Republican Frank McCollum. Four Democratic candidates — Chris Carmichael, Cole Epley, Ryan Gilbert and Katy Tyndell — will be on the primary ballot. Two have unofficially withdrawn, with Epley endorsing Carmichael and Gilbert endorsing Tyndell.

Libertarian Drew Cranmer, a Wichita software engineer, will be on the November ballot.

4th Congressional District Democratic primary

Chris Carmichael

Chris Carmichael

Chris Carmichael Incumbent: No

City: Andover

Age: 53

Position: Vice President, D-J Engineering Inc in Augusta, KS

Past positions: Colonel in the U.S. Air Force

Education: AA from St Petersburg College in 1997, BA in Theater from Florida State University in 1998, Master in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma in 2003, Masters in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 2012

Campaign phone: 316-247-2080

Campaign email: info@chriscarmichael.org

Campaign website: www.chriscarmichael.org

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

The biggest challenge facing our district is the rising cost of living. Families are paying more for housing, groceries, health care, and utilities while trying to plan for the future. I’ll focus on lowering costs by supporting good-paying jobs, investing in public education and workforce training, expanding access to affordable health care, and rebuilding American manufacturing. Basics shouldn’t break the bank. My priority is practical solutions that help working families thrive.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Congress should reduce the deficit by making the tax code fairer, closing loopholes that allow large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to avoid paying their fair share, eliminating wasteful spending, and avoiding costly, open-ended overseas military conflicts that don’t make America safer. We should protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid while investing in infrastructure, education, and health care to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

Congress should focus on lowering costs for working families by reducing prescription drug prices, increasing access to affordable health care and child care, supporting affordable housing, and investing in infrastructure that creates good-paying jobs. We should strengthen domestic manufacturing and agriculture to keep supply chains reliable and help stabilize prices. Families deserve practical solutions that make everyday life more affordable.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions without government interference. Kansans made their position clear by voting to protect reproductive freedom. Congress should restore and protect those rights nationwide, safeguard access to contraception and IVF, and ensure women can receive medically necessary care. This is a no-brainer as it is grounded in the American values of individual freedom and privacy.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

We need a strong, secure border and a fair, functional and humane immigration system. Congress should improve border security while fixing an immigration system that is outdated and overwhelmed. That includes creating an earned pathway to legal status for law-abiding long-term residents, protecting Dreamers, expanding legal immigration to meet workforce needs, and ensuring asylum claims are processed fairly, efficiently, and with due process.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Our government was designed so power belongs to the people—not any one politician or political party. Congress has a constitutional duty to be an independent branch of government, provide real oversight, and hold every administration accountable. When Congress refuses to do its job, Americans lose trust in the government. We need leaders who will put the Constitution and the people ahead of partisan politics.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Climate change is affecting our economy, agriculture, and public health. The federal government should invest in clean energy, modernize our electric grid, support farmers with conservation programs, strengthen infrastructure against extreme weather, and encourage American innovation. We can reduce emissions while creating good-paying jobs, lowering energy costs over time, and ensuring the United States remains globally competitive.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Our elections should be about voters choosing their leaders, not politicians trying to pick their voters. Every eligible American deserves an equal opportunity to vote and know their vote will count. Congress should protect voting rights and defend election workers from threats and intimidation. Confidence in our elections comes from fairness, transparency, and equal access for every American.

Cole Epley

Epley said July 1 that he was dropping out of the race. He remains on the ballot.

Ryan Gilbert

Gilbert said in a statement July 16 that he was suspending his campaign. He remains on the ballot.

Incumbent: No

City: Goddard

Age: 37

Position: Business Manager

Past positions: Clean Room Operator; Nuclear Power Plant Operator; Entrepreneur

Education: Associates Degree - Flint Hills Technical College

Campaign phone: No answer provided.

Campaign email: info@gilbert4congress.com

Campaign website: www.gilbert4congress.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

Economic hardship is the most pressing issue facing this district. Whether you’re talking about the calamitous impact tariffs and the Iran War have had on our farmers and consumers or the failure of salaries in this district to keep pace with the state and national average, Fourth District Kansans are feeling real economic stress. To turn this around, we need to increase the national minimum wage to at least $17, remove the tariffs, and take back the war powers for Congress to stop these costly wars, bringing down gas prices in the process.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Quit electing Republicans. If that doesn’t happen, we can lower the national debt by bringing in additional tax revenue by raising taxes on millionaires, billionaires and unbelievably now trillionaires. Taxing unrealized capital gains would be important as well. Economic policies like raising the minimum wage could lead to a reduced need to spend money on benefit programs when people can afford to care for themselves, which reduces government spending. We cannot cut those programs however until we see real progress under a new minimum wage.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

We have to roll back disastrous policies that have hurt Kansans abilities to care for themselves and their families. Removing tariffs, introducing caps on the number of homes corporate owners can have which will help control the rising cost of rent, increasing the minimum wage, and reducing gas prices by ending worthless wars and introducing high speed rail in Kansas are all policies that will help everyday Kansans. Fixing the grid and infrastructure will also help lower utility costs and make life more affordable.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

As a man it is not my place to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. Everyone has a right to bodily autonomy. I want to amend the constitution to make bodily autonomy a right. I also support proposals to pass a federal statute to make abortion a constitutional right, limiting state’s abilities to interfere in the decisions that should be between a woman, her doctor, and others she trusts.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

We need to abolish ICE. There is no saving that agency. It has eroded all trust with Americans and is costing too much. There is a better way to do immigration enforcement. The focus of immigration officials needs to be on a common sense, fast track to citizenship in this country working with immigrants and their families rather than against them.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Our country’s founders put the House of Representatives first in the Constitution because it represents the people. They wanted the people to have the power. Congress has ceded its power consistently over the decades to the Executive Branch. What was supposed to be a relatively small executive branch has grown in size and power, far exceeding judicial and legislative authority. Congress needs to enforce its current powers regardless of who is in office as President by actually using all its constitutional powers, such as the power of the purse and conducting investigations and oversight.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

We need a federal moratorium on building data centers until further studies are done. Heat islands are popping up around them, making communities hotter. Fresh water is used by the billions of gallons, depleting local resources. Focusing on renewable energy is also how we address climate change. When we look at it on a micro level, how can each person or company make things better we do better. Installing high speed rail to alleviate fossil fuels, solar panels on residential homes, and switching semi-trucks from diesel to electric all are things we can do and that will save money.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

The first step is to recognize we have free and fair elections. There are only 2000 reported cases of election fraud between 2000 and 2012. That’s .000003 cases for every vote cast. We need to end Republican propaganda around voter fraud. It is not a real issue; the safeguards are already in place. We should be more focused on making elections more accessible and making it easier for people to vote.

Katy Tyndell

TIM DAVIS Katy Tyndall, candidate

Incumbent: No

City: Wichita

Age: 43

Position: Manager, Tallgrass Management, LLC

Past positions: Staff Attorney, National Congress of American Indians

Education: BA, Stanford University ‘04, JD, University of Maryland School of Law ‘09

Campaign phone: 316-302-5356

Campaign email: info@katyforkansas.com

Campaign website: https://katyforkansas.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

Affordability. Republicans rode to victory in 2024 on a promise to “fix the Biden economy,” but instead, they have made it worse at every turn, except for those at the very top. Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. Grocery prices are up. Interest rates are up. GDP growth has slowed. Meanwhile, due to recent congressional cuts to Medicaid and ACA subsidies, healthcare is becoming a luxury many Kansans can’t afford. If elected, I would work to drive down costs by ending the Trump tariffs, pushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and expanding access to healthcare.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Congress could start by actually doing its job. That means going through the federal budget, line by line, to see what discretionary expenditures are necessary and what should be cut. It has been almost 30 years since Congress actually passed all twelve appropriations bills by the October 1st deadline in the manner in which it was envisioned, and we haven’t had a balanced budget since 2001. It is time to elect leaders interested in the hard work of governing, rather than kicking the can down the road.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

Congress should be doing everything in its power to end the War in Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and end the Trump tariff policy – all of which have been disastrous for Kansas farmers and consumers. Congress should also be exploring ways to ensure that potential tariff refunds don’t just flow to big corporations and importers, but rather to everyday Americans and small business owners who bore the brunt of the increased prices that resulted from those tariffs. Lastly, Congress should be seeking bipartisan solutions to address the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

Personally, I believe a woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her doctor – full stop. Kansans voted overwhelmingly in 2022 to protect a woman’s right to choose. In accordance with that vote, if elected, I would support codifying those protections at the federal level.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

This is another area where it would be nice if Congress actually did its job. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has plenary power over immigration – meaning it is Congress’ job to establish immigration laws, visa rules, pathways to citizenship, and policies at the border. Unfortunately, it has failed to act on this front for 40 years. As a starting point, I would revisit the 2024 bipartisan immigration bill that President Trump killed and go from there. That bill contained stricter asylum rules, supported legal pathways to citizenship, boosted funding, and enhanced border enforcement.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Our republic cannot function without meaningful checks and balances. Yet, Congress has increasingly abdicated its constitutional responsibilities, allowing the president to accumulate powers that our Founders never intended. From tariffs to military action, lawmakers too often avoid the hard work of governing and instead defer to the executive branch. When that happens, we lose our representative voice in government. Restoring the legislature’s role as a co-equal branch is one of the most important challenges facing our democracy, and it is a primary reason I am in this race.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Climate change is real, it is here, and Congress should treat it with the urgency it deserves. As someone who has worked in the oil and gas industry, I understand both the importance of affordable energy and the need to reduce emissions. Oil and natural gas aren’t going anywhere overnight, but now is the time to invest aggressively in clean energy, grid modernization, and American innovation so we can build a more sustainable, secure energy future. Kansas is uniquely positioned to help lead this transition when it comes to wind, solar, advanced manufacturing, and agricultural innovation.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Congress must protect every American’s right to vote and ensure that our electoral system reflects the will of THE PEOPLE. That means restoring the protections of the Voting Rights Act through legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and ending this partisan gerrymandering “race to the bottom” which is allowing lawmakers to choose their voters rather than voters choosing their lawmakers. Free and fair elections require fair maps, fair representation, equal access to the ballot, and confidence that every vote counts.

4th Congressional District Republican primary

Ron Estes

steve rasmussen Ron Estes, candidate

Incumbent: Yes

City: Wichita

Age: 70

Position: U.S. Congressman (KS-04)

Past positions: U.S. Congressman (KS-04) 2017-2026; KS State Treasurer (2011-2017); Sedgwick Co (KS) Treasurer (2005-2011); Bombardier Learjet Project Mgr/Six Sigma Agent (2001-2005); Koch Oil/Koch Refined Products Program Mgr (1995-2000)

Education: BS Civil Engineering, Tennessee Tech University; MBA, Tennessee Tech University

Campaign phone: 316-444-0480

Campaign email: info@estesforcongress.com

Campaign website: www.estesforcongress.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

We need to continue to build on the pro-growth policies that President Trump and Republicans have already delivered. We prevented the largest tax increases in history, expanded tax deductions for seniors, and cut taxes further so working families have more money in their paychecks.We created new Trump Account savings tools for the next generation of Americans. I am committed to expanding further opportunities for innovators, job creators, and entrepreneurs. We have to look closely at our tax system, how government spends your money, and how we protect American interests on the world stage.

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Out-of-control federal spending creates massive federal debt (now $356,000+ per taxpayer and nearly $115,000 per citizen) that will burden our children and grandchildren for generations. As the debt grows (now over $39 trillion), the U.S. will be further indebted to taxpayers and lender nations like China to finance this massive debt load. The interest on the debt eats up an ever-increasing portion of the nation’s resources and GNP. As stewards of the taxpayers’ money, we have a huge responsibility to hold the line on spending, prevent fraud and waste, and evaluate where cuts should be made.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

The Working Families Tax Cut lowered taxes, incentivized manufacturing, and expanded opportunities for future generations. House Republicans championed WTFC policies, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, cut taxes on Social Security, No Tax on Auto Loan Interest, Trump Accounts and the expanded Child Tax Credit. I look forward to further building on these successes with legislation to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse as well as encouraging further economic growth with good high-paying jobs.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

I believe that life begins at conception and should be protected. We have a fundamental moral obligation to defend the unborn. Recent legislation delivers immediate financial relief by increasing the Child Tax Credit to $2,200 per child indexed to keep pace with inflation. A more accessible Adoption Tax Credit will deliver more than $2 billion in relief to families experiencing the joy of adoption, while the expanded Child and Dependent Care Credit lowers the cost of childcare for 6.5 million working families. These policies help ease some of the financial impact of raising a family.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

Our country is a nation of immigrants. Our immigration system has been broken. Individuals who apply have difficulty navigating the complicated process, while others were allowed to illegally cross our borders, then released with no accountability. We need a process that prioritizes our nation’s security needs while allowing immigrants to complete all the legal requirements with a timely, accountable process. Illegal immigration cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars before President Trump secured the border with zero illegal migrants released into our country for 13 consecutive months.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

The U.S. Constitution clearly defines the parameters for each branch of government. As the people’s voice, it is essential that Congress fully exercises its role of representation. Historically, there have been examples of over-reach by both the executive and judicial branches, including documented incidences of “lawfare” and judicial bias. It is imperative that Congress cedes none of its constitutional power to either of the other two branches of government.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Kansans care deeply about being good stewards of our land, water, air and natural resources and want to pass along a healthy environment to our children and grandchildren. The federal government should encourage best practices, provide accurate data, hold China and other big polluters accountable and refrain from imposing burdensome regulations on American farmers, ranchers and businesses.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Many voters in Kansas have concerns about election integrity. Irregularities occurred in the past election just as they have in each election. Both parties have raised questions about the way ballots have been handled and the accuracy of voter rolls. Election integrity is paramount to free and fair elections. House Republicans passed legislation requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID for voter registration, ensuring that only lawful individuals vote. We must be vigilant to safeguard this precious right bequeathed to us by the founders of our country.

Frank A. McCollum

Frank McCollum, candidate

Incumbent: No

City: Fall River

Age: 70

Position: Farmer

Past positions: No answer provided

Education: No answer provided

Campaign phone: 620-288-0174

Campaign email: votefrankmccollum@gmail.com

Campaign website: votefrankmccollum.com

What is the most pressing issue that faces your district, and what would you do about it?

Inflation

How could Congress lower the national debt and bring federal spending under better control?

Stop all these stupid wars.

What should Congress be doing to address the cost of living in Kansas?

They need to quit spending money they don’t have.

What is your view on abortion rights? What would you want Congress to do now, if anything?

No answer provided.

What changes, if any, do you support for immigration and border policy?

No answer provided.

What are your thoughts on our country’s system of checks and balances? Do you think Congress is ceding too much of its constitutional power to the executive branch?

Congress has went to sleep. They’re letting the President run too many things with his ink pen. The country wasn’t set up to be run by one man with his ink pen.

What should the federal government be doing to address climate change?

Stop giving tax breaks to data centers that are consuming all of our power and water.

How can Congress ensure free and fair elections?

Everyone needs to provide valid ID to vote.

