A few words on ... barbecue

I did not realize, when we bought a pellet smoker earlier this summer, that my husband and I were embarking on a new religion.

Barbecue people are a devout bunch, rising before dawn to light their altars of smoke and trusting that time, temperature and the perfect rub will turn a simple piece of meat into a masterpiece.

Our first major cook was a pork shoulder that we thought we had timed perfectly for Sunday dinner ... until we discovered a frustrating phenomenon known as "the stall," where the meat's temperature stays at about 160 degrees for hours and hours. We ate around 9:30 that night.

Since then we've been watching a YouTube channel called Meat Church. We have learned about bark and smoke rings and finishing dust.

We've made delicious chicken, pork and salmon, but so far haven't ventured into brisket territory.

We may need to say a few more prayers before that.