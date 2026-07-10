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A few words on ... happy accidents

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT
wild sunflower growing in a back yard garden
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW

Birds are messy eaters. So I wasn't shocked when the ground beneath our backyard feeder started sprouting a healthy crop of weeds.

The swath is tucked between the fence and our bird bath, too narrow to reach with the lawnmower. Unpacking the trimmer seemed like a chore, and so did pulling the weeds by hand, so we just kind of let them grow.

And about a week ago, a bright yellow bloom appeared — a happy, healthy, accidental sunflower.

Had I intentionally planted sunflowers in our garden, and fertilized and fretted over them the way I do with our tomatoes and cucumbers, I doubt they would have survived.

But this one, sown by starlings and tended by nothing but sun, wind and rain, has thrived and bloomed.

A lesson on the beauty of summertime — and surrender.
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Local NewsgardeningCommentaryThe Range
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is KMUW's News Director, overseeing our staff of reporters and hosting our weekly feature program, The Range. She previously covered education for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Before moving to public radio in 2021, Suzanne worked more than 30 years at The Wichita Eagle, where she reported on schools and a variety of other topics.
See stories by Suzanne Perez