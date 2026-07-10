A few words on ... happy accidents

Birds are messy eaters. So I wasn't shocked when the ground beneath our backyard feeder started sprouting a healthy crop of weeds.

The swath is tucked between the fence and our bird bath, too narrow to reach with the lawnmower. Unpacking the trimmer seemed like a chore, and so did pulling the weeds by hand, so we just kind of let them grow.

And about a week ago, a bright yellow bloom appeared — a happy, healthy, accidental sunflower.

Had I intentionally planted sunflowers in our garden, and fertilized and fretted over them the way I do with our tomatoes and cucumbers, I doubt they would have survived.

But this one, sown by starlings and tended by nothing but sun, wind and rain, has thrived and bloomed.

A lesson on the beauty of summertime — and surrender.