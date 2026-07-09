For the next two years, March Madness will begin in Wichita

Wichita has been selected to host the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the next two years.

The NCAA announced Thursday that Wichita and Dayton, Ohio, will host three games each day on the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday in 2027 and 2028.

Dayton has served as the host city for the start of the tournament since 2001. A second city was added because the tournament is expanding from 68 to 76 teams.

Games will be played at Intrust Bank Arena, and Wichita State University will serve as the host institution, partnering with Visit Wichita, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita.

Wichita's hosting history dates to the 1956 tournament, when the first round of the Midwest Regional was played at Levitt Arena. The Kansas Coliseum hosted first- and second-round games in 1994, and Intrust Bank Arena did the same in 2018 and 2025.

"Wichita and Wichita State basketball has long been recognized as one of the nation's premier basketball cities and programs," WSU athletic director Kevin Saal said in a statement Thursday.

"These events provide an incredible opportunity to showcase our community's passion for the game, create a first-class experience for participating student-athletes and fans, and welcome the country to a city that truly embraces March basketball."