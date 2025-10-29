In-person satellite voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County

Early in-person voting for the November general election begins Thursday at 19 locations in Sedgwick County.

The election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, will determine races for the Wichita school board and Wichita City Council. Information about the candidates is on the KMUW Voter’s Guide .

Smaller cities in Sedgwick County also are holding municipal and school board elections.

Most satellite voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Satellite locations include:

Bel Aire City Building - 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire



Calvary Baptist Church - 1636 E Patriot Ave., Derby

Eastminster Presbyterian Church - 1958 N. Webb

Evangel Presbyterian Church - 1545 S. 135th St. West

Goddard District Conference Center - 315 S. Main, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church - 5002 E. Douglas

Haysville Community Library - 210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Machinists Building - 3830 S. Meridian

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church - 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

Northside Church of Christ - 4545 N. Meridian

Park City City Hall - 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North

Reformation Lutheran Church - 7601 E. 13th St. North

Sedgwick County Extension Office - 7001 W. 21st St. North

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church - 2555 Hyacinth Lane

Valley Center Community Center - 314 Clay, Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ - 10025 W. Central

Woodland Lakes Community Church - 770 S. Greenwich

Woodlawn Methodist Church - 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby