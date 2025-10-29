© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In-person satellite voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County

KMUW | By Jenni Anima
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:00 AM CDT
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW

Nearly 20 polling locations will open ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

Early in-person voting for the November general election begins Thursday at 19 locations in Sedgwick County.

The election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, will determine races for the Wichita school board and Wichita City Council. Information about the candidates is on the KMUW Voter’s Guide.

Smaller cities in Sedgwick County also are holding municipal and school board elections.

Most satellite voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Satellite locations include:

Bel Aire City Building - 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire

  • Calvary Baptist Church - 1636 E Patriot Ave., Derby
  • Eastminster Presbyterian Church - 1958 N. Webb
  • Evangel Presbyterian Church - 1545 S. 135th St. West
  • Goddard District Conference Center - 315 S. Main, Goddard
  • Grace Presbyterian Church - 5002 E. Douglas
  • Haysville Community Library - 210 Hays Ave., Haysville
  • Machinists Building - 3830 S. Meridian
  • Mt. Vernon Methodist Church - 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
  • Northside Church of Christ - 4545 N. Meridian
  • Park City City Hall - 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
  • Reformation Lutheran Church - 7601 E. 13th St. North
  • Sedgwick County Extension Office - 7001 W. 21st St. North
  • St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church - 2555 Hyacinth Lane
  • Valley Center Community Center - 314 Clay, Valley Center
  • Westlink Church of Christ - 10025 W. Central
  • Woodland Lakes Community Church - 770 S. Greenwich
  • Woodlawn Methodist Church - 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

More election information is available on the Sedgwick County election page.
Tags
Local NewsElection 2025
Jenni Anima
Jennifer Anima is an intern for Radio Real. She currently works as a reporter and photographer for The Sunflower, the student led newspaper at Wichita State University. Anima recently graduated from Butler Community College with an Associates in Science in Mass Communications and is going for a Bachelor's Degree in Print Journalism at WSU. She can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.
See stories by Jenni Anima