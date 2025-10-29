In-person satellite voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County
Nearly 20 polling locations will open ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.
Early in-person voting for the November general election begins Thursday at 19 locations in Sedgwick County.
The election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, will determine races for the Wichita school board and Wichita City Council. Information about the candidates is on the KMUW Voter’s Guide.
Smaller cities in Sedgwick County also are holding municipal and school board elections.
Most satellite voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Sedgwick County Extension Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.
Satellite locations include:
Bel Aire City Building - 7651 E. Central Park Ave., Bel Aire
- Calvary Baptist Church - 1636 E Patriot Ave., Derby
- Eastminster Presbyterian Church - 1958 N. Webb
- Evangel Presbyterian Church - 1545 S. 135th St. West
- Goddard District Conference Center - 315 S. Main, Goddard
- Grace Presbyterian Church - 5002 E. Douglas
- Haysville Community Library - 210 Hays Ave., Haysville
- Machinists Building - 3830 S. Meridian
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church - 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
- Northside Church of Christ - 4545 N. Meridian
- Park City City Hall - 1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
- Reformation Lutheran Church - 7601 E. 13th St. North
- Sedgwick County Extension Office - 7001 W. 21st St. North
- St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church - 2555 Hyacinth Lane
- Valley Center Community Center - 314 Clay, Valley Center
- Westlink Church of Christ - 10025 W. Central
- Woodland Lakes Community Church - 770 S. Greenwich
- Woodlawn Methodist Church - 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby
More election information is available on the Sedgwick County election page.