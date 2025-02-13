Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae have cut ties with the Kennedy Center now that Trump is chair

Several entertainers have announced that they are severing ties with the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C., now that President Trump has assumed the chairmanship of the organization.

Screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, known for her work on shows such as Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder, posted a screenshot of a media report about her departure from the board on Instagram.

The post included a quote from former President Kennedy: "If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him."

Her name has since been removed from the Kennedy Center's website as a trustee member.

Actress and producer Issa Rae, who created and starred in HBO's Insecure, also announced on Instagram that she was canceling her upcoming sold-out appearance. When visiting the Kennedy Center's website for her event, users encounter a 404 error message.

"Hey D.C. Fam," she wrote, "Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for 'An Evening With [Me]'. Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue."

Singer and songwriter Ben Folds announced on Facebook that he is resigning as an advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra.

"Not for me," he said. He thanked his colleagues, and added, "Mostly, and above all, I will miss the musicians of our nation's symphony orchestra – just the best!"

The rock band Low Cut Connie also pulled out of their scheduled performance: "I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution's Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice and equity through the arts. Upon learning that this institution that has run non-partisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there."

Trump's newly appointed board now includes members such as second lady Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Elaine Chao, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor and the wife of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In 1958, former President Eisenhower signed bipartisan legislation to create a national arts center in Washington. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, raised $30 million for the project. The building was dedicated to Kennedy two months after his assassination in 1963.



