The Dogist on why we need dogs more than ever

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:48 AM CST

In a fractured world, dogs can provide unconditional love and companionship. Photographer Elias Weiss Friedman says that's why more Americans are centering their lives around their pups.

About Elias Weiss Friedman

Elias Weiss Friedman is a photographer, author, and the creator of the online platform "The Dogist," where he's shared photos of the over 50,000 dogs he's photographed. His book This Dog Will Change your Life comes out in June 2025.

He has also partnered with philanthropic organizations such as Puppies Behind Bars, The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, the ASPCA, The Guide Dog Foundation, and Canine Companions for Independence.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
