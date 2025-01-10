© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW offices will be closed today for the National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter.

TikTok will ask the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in days

By Bobby Allyn
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:28 PM CST

TikTok will be asking the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in a matter of days. The Justice Department says the law should be upheld, since it considers China a national security threat. TikTok's parent company is based in Beijing. The wild card is President-elect Donald Trump, who has asked the high court to not rule to allow him to cut a deal that would save the service.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn