Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices to perform at Bartlett Arboretum

Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine continues its 2024 concert series on Sunday, Oct. 20, with a performance by Latin Grammy winner Mireya Ramos and the Kansas City band The Poor Choices.

Ramos and her fellow musicians collaborated on the acclaimed 2023 album “Sin Fronteras,” which fuses a diverse blend of musical genres, culminating in a collection that both respects and breaks from tradition.

The Bartlett gates will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday with the performance at 4.

Sunday’s performance continues a robust season at the venue, which will host the Tulsa Playboys on Sunday, Oct. 27. A week later, Nov. 3, will see Texas singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster perform. Foster is making up a late August gig that was postponed when she fell ill.

She is currently supporting her most recent album, “Mileage.” She spoke with KMUW in August about that record and more.

The 2024 Treehouse Concert Series closes out Nov. 10 with Treefest and a performance from Little Big Twang.