More advance voting sites open Thursday in Sedgwick County

KMUW | By Sarah Beauchamp
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
LaRissa Lawrie
/
KMUW/File photo

Registered voters can vote at any of the 11 satellite locations in Sedgwick County.

More advance in-person voting locations will open this week in Sedgwick County for the primary election.

The satellite voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be 11 locations throughout Sedgwick County. Registered voters can vote at any of the satellite centers.

Advance voting also continues throughout the week at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Historic County Courthouse. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Voting ends there at noon next Monday, the day before the primary..

The primary election includes races for Wichita mayor and City Council District 4. There also are several school board races, including in Wichita and Cheney. Park City will have a sales tax question for its residents.

The satellite voting locations are:

  • Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park
  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
  • Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian
  • Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
  • Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St North
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North
  • Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North
  • Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North
  • St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
  • Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
  • Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich
Local NewsElection 2023
Sarah Beauchamp
Sarah Beauchamp (she/her) is a summer intern for KMUW. She previously worked for The Sunflower, the student newspaper at Wichita State University. She graduated in May 2023 with a major in International Studies and a minor in Communications.
