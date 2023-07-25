More advance voting sites open Thursday in Sedgwick County

More advance in-person voting locations will open this week in Sedgwick County for the primary election.

The satellite voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be 11 locations throughout Sedgwick County. Registered voters can vote at any of the satellite centers.

Advance voting also continues throughout the week at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Historic County Courthouse. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Voting ends there at noon next Monday, the day before the primary..

The primary election includes races for Wichita mayor and City Council District 4. There also are several school board races, including in Wichita and Cheney. Park City will have a sales tax question for its residents.

The satellite voting locations are: