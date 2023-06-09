2023 Wichita mayoral primary guide: where are candidates on the issues?

Wichita residents will have a number of candidates to choose from during this year’s mayoral primary.

City elections are nonpartisan, which means party labels will not be shown next to candidate names on the ballot.

The mayoral primary is Tuesday, Aug. 1. The top two candidates will advance to the general election Nov. 7.

Here’s where the candidates stand on the key issues they’ll face if elected mayor:

Name: Brandon Whipple

Occupation: Mayor of Wichita

Previous relevant experience: Kansas Legislature representing south Wichita's House District 96 for 7 years; instructor at Wichita State University

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

My top two priorities as mayor are to continue the energy and momentum that are attracting the jobs of the future and ensuring that our City is safe, no matter what neighborhood you live in.

We’ve seen great success in attracting new investment and jobs in Wichita by modernizing our policies to reflect the values of the next generation and the new economy.

Public Safety is based on public trust. When our neighbors work with our police, it makes it easier to solve crimes and keep people safe. I will continue working actively with Chief [Joe] Sullivan to implement necessary changes, and to provide the budget resources needed for success.

When running for Mayor in 2019, I promised we would finally fully fund our firefighters. Last year, we passed the best contract Wichita firefighters have had in 100 years to address recruitment and retention issues, invested $3 million in new fire equipment, and $45 million to build new fire stations. As we look forward, my focus is directing this funding to address service gaps as quickly as possible.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

It is important that when people travel to Wichita, they feel welcome and safe immediately. Development of the riverfront combined with the plans for a medical complex downtown will reshape downtown into a community asset residents and visitors can enjoy. Like all major development plans, the public needs to be actively involved in this decision. I support a pathway that would allow a public vote on the plan and the funding structure, likely in phases similar to the MAPS plan in Oklahoma City, so the public has a vote at each stage. Major projects like this are only successful when the public is involved from start to finish to ensure we have community support.

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

The City’s Finance and Budget office is very conservative in revenue estimates. Our latest revised revenue estimates from our May budget workshop have already cut the projected 2025 deficit to $11 million. I'm proud that throughout my term as Mayor, we have exceeded estimates and have ended every year with a budget surplus. Our responsible, dynamic approach has led to a council reserve, or "rainy day" fund, of $19.8 million set aside to ensure we're ready for the unexpected. I will continue my focus on attracting tourism and growing our tax base to continue this trend of exceeding revenue estimates.

For me, the services that are untouchable are the services that are important to the public. That’s why genuine and authentic public feedback is so important. As we go through next year's budget cycle, I will focus on ensuring the City budget is responsive to the needs of our community based on data, public feedback, and bringing department heads to the table to see what's working, what's not and what do folks want to see in the future.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

As mayor, my priority has been to shift the City’s strategy from managing homelessness to investing in solving the root causes of homelessness. Homelessness is a spectrum so we must address keeping housing affordable in Wichita so no one is forced out of their living situation, as well as how to provide the services those struggling with mental health or addiction issues need to transition out of chronic homelessness. We’ve implemented coordinated care teams that include a social worker and peer-support specialist to help those living unhoused find an individualized solution. We are working on incentives to address our housing shortage and have a $9 million plan to create a one-stop hub for housing and addiction services so those looking for help don’t have to navigate the complicated systems alone. The goal is to achieve functional zero, meaning the number of new people experiencing homelessness is less than those who exit homelessness per year.

Name: Bryan Frye

Occupation: Wichita City Council member, District 5; Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Previous relevant experience: Board of Park Commissioners; District 5 Advisory Board; community volunteer; business owner/operator

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

The first duty of government is to protect its citizens, now and for what’s next. We must continue to invest in a police force and fire department to keep you, your loved ones, and your property safe. We will improve response times by stepping up recruitment and retention efforts to fill open positions. We prioritize budget dollars for pay, training, connecting social/mental health workers alongside police officers, and expanding the Integrated Care Team (ICT-1). It’s comfort in knowing that water, roads and facilities are dependable, maintained and supported. We focus on fixing the needs before tackling the wants. Finally, it’s about jobs. Keep Wichita open by building an economy with a variety of employment opportunities.

My vision for Wichita is to cultivate a shared focus for work and play. We do it with common sense fiscal management, determination and forward thinking that has all neighborhoods represented. For Wichita to be at its best, everyone should feel welcomed and included. A community that embraces each other as neighbors is inviting, open and transparent.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

Other than its people, Wichita’s greatest asset is the Arkansas River running through its core. This beautiful natural resource has the potential to be even better by investing in vibrant gathering places, improved walkability, engagement activities, and connecting options for work and play.

Riverfront Stadium, combined with a state-of-the-art convention center and related adjacent development, provides opportunities to capture additional tax revenues to fund the investments. As demonstrated by the recent feasibility study presented in February, Wichita is missing out on substantial incremental dollars by not having a convention product that matches the market need. A transformative re-imagined riverfront has additional benefits of tourism, community pride and new business growth.

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

Police, fire and public works are the core functions of city government keeping Wichitans safe and secure. Those three departments combine for over 70% of the budget. Increasing personnel costs, supply chain issues and deferred maintenance will demand additional consideration for investment. Over the next two budget planning cycles, Wichitans will have the opportunity to share their opinions on what is expendable and what is not. At the same time, we must focus on growing the economy to reduce the potential for deficits.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

We must value the vulnerable by creating an environment that allows Wichitans to have a better life for themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Work collaboratively to find solutions that provide dignity and compassion to get someone back on their feet. Julia Orlando said it best, “We can’t be tolerant of homelessness and intolerant of the homeless.”

The only thing that ends homelessness is housing. While there is no universal strategy to accomplish this, getting people off the street and into housing must be the priority. We can reduce street homelessness with superior shelter alternatives, nurturing affordable housing programs, supporting nonprofit programs, and the toughest of all, enforcing existing laws.

Name: Lily Wu

Occupation: Community volunteer; former TV anchor/reporter

Previous relevant experience: Board member for various community organizations, including serving as past president of the Wichita Asian Association and current director of the Miss Wichita Asian Festival cultural competition

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

Many Wichitans are dissatisfied with the status quo, which has created a $15 million budget deficit and approximately 70 open positions in the police department. They are looking for a fresh perspective and new ideas. I’ll work to ensure public safety, by focusing on recruitment and retention within our police, fire, and public works departments, and strengthen our economy, by increasing the collaboration between government, education, and industry. Both public safety and a strong economy require talent attraction and retention. As mayor, I’ll work with anyone who wants to improve our city, bring our community together, find common ground, and make Wichita proud.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

Downtown and the riverfront are important to our city, but for too long, career politicians have attempted to decide our fate with closed-door meetings between insiders and friends. That hasn’t worked. We need community involvement and buy-in, so my priority will be listening to the people of Wichita. We need a coherent plan, that is fiscally responsible and clearly communicated, which our citizens can vote on. I will guide our city as we consider this decision together as a community.

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

Departments related to public safety, including police, fire, and infrastructure, are critical and essential to the core functions of city government. A full audit of all departments should be conducted before anything is cut. It’s clear, our leaders have failed Wichita taxpayers, therefore we need to solicit outside perspectives to generate new ideas and solutions to this growing budget deficit.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

This community-wide challenge has seen limited progress. While I’m encouraged by recent collaboration between our public, private, and nonprofit sectors, we still lack the leadership necessary to achieve real results. I’m the type of leader who can facilitate greater collaboration and ensure this discussion stays on the rails through the finish line.

Name: Jared Cerullo

Occupation: Freelance broadcast journalist

Previous relevant experience: Former appointed District 3 councilman; radio and television news reporter; District 3 Advisory Board; Transit Advisory Board; Bio-Nutrient Removal Steering Committee; Cowtown Advisory Board

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

First, will be to repair the relationship between the Mayor’s office and the Wichita Police Department. The current mayor has shown to be extremely anti-police. I pledge to meet with all of the WPD bureaus in order to listen to their concerns and find ways to make sure they are heard and supported.

Second, I plan to continue efforts to alleviate traffic congestion throughout Southeast Wichita by going after federal infrastructure funding to build train bridges along Southeast Boulevard and K-15. The city of Wichita has missed opportunities to pursue funding from the federal infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

I plan to hold the new owners of Riverfront Stadium accountable to the development contract along the riverfront. As has been clearly demonstrated, the original ballpark land development deal was mishandled and mismanaged by prior councils. That mismanagement stops with my administration.

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

No city department will be considered “untouchable.” However, priorities must be made. Time and time again, community engagement surveys completed by residents have shown that the top two most important departments within the city are the police and fire departments. The city’s budget has been propped up over the last two cycles by the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act. That funding ends in 2024. At the time I left the council at the end of 2021, the city still had $21 million sitting in a rainy day fund. Some of that money will surely have to be used starting in 2025.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

The annual “point-in-time” count of the homeless population from January of this year showed more than 700 people experiencing homelessness. That’s the largest number of homeless people ever counted in Wichita. As rents and mortgage payments continue to rise nationally, Wichita leaders must focus on providing creative ways to build more quality, affordable homes.

The City of Wichita must be ready and willing to provide resources and funding to help solve this homeless crisis. Part of the funding that should be made available to help solve the problem should be spent on sending a delegation of city staff to other communities to find out what they are doing. Homelessness is not isolated to Wichita. It is a national problem that we cannot continue to kick down the road.

Name: Celeste Racette

Occupation: Former FDIC bank examiner and investigations specialist; community volunteer

Previous Relevant Experience: 25 years of experience in the financial industry; Save Century II founder; community advocate

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

First, restore fiscal integrity to City Hall with expert oversight of budgets and economic development projects. Ensure tax dollars are used for essential services such as public safety, quality of life, and safe drinking water. Develop a formal capital budget model with 5 and 10 years follow up using actual dollars.

Second, integrity and trust must be restored in the city government. The balance of power has shifted too much towards special interests. A recent survey indicates 72% of citizens do not believe the Wichita government is honest, and 69% lack confidence in city hall. Create action plans to address public survey concerns and follow up to see how the city is doing. Lead by example. Verify adequate checks and balances exist by working with the Internal Auditor, Finance Director and external CPA firm to ensure adequate internal controls. Accountability and transparency must be demonstrated by city hall.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

Economic development is essential for our community to grow and prosper. However, economic development has to be more than continual tax handouts to developers. The key is oversight, a value I bring to the table from my financial experience. The burden of financing should be on the private developers, not the taxpayers. Too many times, development projects have languished.

Contracts should contain explicit ‘clawbacks’ that return public land to taxpayers for rebidding if the developer doesn’t meet development timeline. Loans to local businessmen should contain personal guarantees that hold up in court. Sweetheart deals made to developers should be periodically renegotiated. And voters should have a voice. If a project is going to require subsidies over $50 million, put the project on the next election ballot and ask voters to support it. West bank development has stalled, so why aren’t we taking back the land?

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

Public safety through our police and fire departments must always be a top priority. A quality water supply delivered through a cost efficient utility is another. If cuts are to be made, a rigorous cost-benefit analysis should be applied to reductions.

I am particularly concerned by our debt level. STAR bonds used to finance the new river ball stadium have a backstop required by the State of Kansas. The backstop is a guarantee the city will cover debt payments in the event the ball stadium does not generate enough revenue to meet them. This debt liability shows up in a tiny footnote in the financial statements. We also have an expensive new water plant and a new sewage treatment facility under construction. Groundwater contamination is creating health hazards that need to be addressed by the city council.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

A community dialog is essential to address the problems presented by our homeless community. No one entity will solve the problem, but a combined effort using effective communication and shared strategies gives us our best chance for success. We must address all aspects of the problem, from affordable housing, substance abuse treatment, counseling, and mental health to food stores. We experienced first-hand this crisis when planting 1,000 flowers last year in downtown Wichita. We saw individuals experiencing mental crises and the [Homeless Outreach Team] was not available to intervene. Our community response teams are overwhelmed. Contracting out camping site clean-up is not working. One Rise is a collaborative community effort that has worked for San Antonio, Texas. Bringing all parties to the table, breaking down silos, and working together with multiple services is working for them. Let’s collaborate and coordinate agencies' efforts to get moving on this!

Name: Julie Rose Stroud

Occupation: Environmental health safety & quality manager Previous relevant experience: Experience at the federal, state, and local government level advocating for wastewater management and environmental protection

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

We all deserve to live in a safe and healthy city. The environmental consequences of ignoring waste management and water services are harmful to the health and well-being of all our residents.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

We should continue to develop our downtown area, promoting continued commercial and residential improvements. The financial burden for this development should be borne primarily by the businesses who will be profiting from it.In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

There are very few nonessential city services. Most of the fiscal savings we can take advantage of can be found in making administrative improvements to run city services more efficiently, reducing wasted material and effort.Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

We need to increase our level of funding mental health and social services. I would improve coordination among state, county, and city efforts with a task force to ensure all aspects of needed services are reaching the needed population in a timely manner. I would also work to improve public housing funding and landlord oversight to help prevent evictions and keep people from becoming homeless in the first place.

Name: Shelia Davis

Occupation: Student

Previous relevant experience: NAACP member; volunteer caregiver

What are your top two priorities as mayor? How do you plan to implement them?

My two top priorities are homeless and legalizing marijuana.

Should the City of Wichita invest in downtown development along the riverfront? If so, how should that development be paid for?

Yes, the city should invest in downtown development along the riverfront some, but it should be all over the city. I think that if the city legalize marijuana that there would be no question of how anything would be paid for.

In 2025, the city is expecting a $15 million budget deficit. If reducing city services were necessary to address the deficit, what services would you deem untouchable and which would you decide to cut?

No services need to be cut; there are a lot of grants out there.

Wichita continues to struggle in its efforts to deal with homeless issues. What strategy would you pursue in order to improve the homeless situation?

Name: Thomas Kane

Did not respond to KMUW’s survey.