Recommendations for summer reading season

Published June 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
Link Hoang
Unsplash

While it's not exactly summer on the calendar, it is summer reading season. KMUW's resident book experts Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay offer a selection of good summer reads.

Books mentioned:

  • Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Talking at Night by Claire Daverley
  • Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
  • Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
  • Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano 
  • The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
  • The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
  • My Murder by Katie Williams
  • The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession by Alexandra Robbins
  • The English Experience by Julie Schumacher
  • The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann 
  • The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
  • Drowning by T.J. Newman
  • The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
  • The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
