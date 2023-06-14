Recommendations for summer reading season
While it's not exactly summer on the calendar, it is summer reading season. KMUW's resident book experts Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay offer a selection of good summer reads.
Books mentioned:
- Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Talking at Night by Claire Daverley
- Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
- The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
- My Murder by Katie Williams
- The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession by Alexandra Robbins
- The English Experience by Julie Schumacher
- The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
- The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
- Drowning by T.J. Newman
- The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
- The Ferryman by Justin Cronin