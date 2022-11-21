KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Sorting out Facts, Truth, and Opinion | Engage ICT with 1A Remaking America
KMUW presented a special edition of Engage ICT in partnership with 1A's Remaking America on July 12, 2022.
We've seen a sharp rise in the spread of misinformation in recent years, from claims about a stolen election to skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine. To discuss this growing problem, 1A host Jenn White is joined by:
- Sarah Kittrell | Librarian, Collection Development Division Manager, Wichita Public Library
- Mythili Menon | Director of Linguistics program at Wichita State University
- Tom Shine | Director of News and Public Affairs, KMUW This event is part of KMUW's
