KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Legislative Session Overview with Jim McLean
Jim McLean, political correspondent for the Kansas News Service, provides a legislative session overview for this edition of KMUW's Engage ICT.
We discuss what’s up for debate in Topeka this session, how it might impact you, and answer viewer questions. Here is the recorded conversation:
For a list of further reading and resources on this topic compiled by the Wichita Public Library, click here.
