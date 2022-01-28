Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Healthcare Workers Give COVID-19 Community Update At Engage ICT
How is the pandemic affecting the Wichita area today? KMUW's Engage ICT brought together a panel of local healthcare workers on January 25 to answer community questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel includes:
- Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi
- Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director
- Teresa Lovelady, HealthCore Clinic Inc
- Dr. Thomas Moore, Infectious Disease Consultants of Kansas
- Dr. Timothy Williamson, University of Kansas Health System
Here is the recorded conversation:
For a list of further reading and resources on this topic provided by Wichita Public Library, click here.
Support for Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.