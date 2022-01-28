Healthcare Workers Give COVID-19 Community Update At Engage ICT

How is the pandemic affecting the Wichita area today? KMUW's Engage ICT brought together a panel of local healthcare workers on January 25 to answer community questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel includes:



Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director

Teresa Lovelady, HealthCore Clinic Inc

Dr. Thomas Moore, Infectious Disease Consultants of Kansas

Dr. Timothy Williamson, University of Kansas Health System

Here is the recorded conversation:

For a list of further reading and resources on this topic provided by Wichita Public Library, click here.

