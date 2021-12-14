© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage ICT
Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.

Catch up with highlights from 'Viral Kindness'

KMUW | By Sarah Jane Crespo
Published December 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST
Engage ICT 2021 12.png

In this special edition of KMUW's Engage ICT, we hear from three Kansans spreading goodwill during the pandemic.

We're catching up with people previously featured on the KMUW's Viral Kindness. The local commentary series highlights the ways in which Kansans are responding to the COVID-19 emergency with compassion and humanity.

Here's the conversation:

Support for Engage ICT comes from Susan and Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.

Tags

viral kindnessEngage ICTDemocracy On Tap During COVID-19
Sarah Jane Crespo
Sarah Jane Crespo is the Director of Community Engagement at KMUW. She has worked at KMUW since 2010 in a variety of functions, from marketing to membership to accounting. Sarah Jane believes that public radio should empower listeners to take part in making their community the best it can be.
See stories by Sarah Jane Crespo