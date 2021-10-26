Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Democracy on Tap | Trust in Our Democracy
KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on October 12, 2021. Our panel of local experts discussed voting practices, legislative involvement, redistricting, and oversight that are inherent to our democracy.
Our panelists included:
- Brian Amos, WSU political science professor
- Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner
- Alondra Lerma, Destination Innovation program manager
- Davis Hammet, Loud Light President
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Trust in Our Democracy, provided by Wichita Public Library.
