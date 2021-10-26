© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Engage ICT
Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.

Democracy on Tap | Trust in Our Democracy

KMUW
Published October 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
Image 10-26-21 at 9.50 AM.jpg

KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on October 12, 2021. Our panel of local experts discussed voting practices, legislative involvement, redistricting, and oversight that are inherent to our democracy.

Our panelists included:

  • Brian Amos, WSU political science professor
  • Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner
  • Alondra Lerma, Destination Innovation program manager
  • Davis Hammet, Loud Light President

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Trust in Our Democracy, provided by Wichita Public Library.

Support for Engage ICT comes from Susan and Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.

Tags

democracyvotingvoting rights