Democracy on Tap | Trust in Our Democracy

KMUW's Democracy on tap convened digitally on October 12, 2021. Our panel of local experts discussed voting practices, legislative involvement, redistricting, and oversight that are inherent to our democracy.

Our panelists included:



Brian Amos, WSU political science professor

Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Elections Commissioner

Alondra Lerma, Destination Innovation program manager

Davis Hammet, Loud Light President

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of Trust in Our Democracy, provided by Wichita Public Library.

