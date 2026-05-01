Local tastemakers hope to find love for Kansas's sustainable grain Kernza

At Wichita’s downtown culinary school, this year’s Earth Day was marked with plates piled high.

It’s not often the annual environmental protection event features encouragements of consumption, but organizers of the gathering at the National Institute for Culinary Hospitality Education , or NICHE, encouraged local chefs and foodies alike to practice some conscious consuming of a little grain called Kernza.

Kernza is wheat’s distant and more sustainable cousin.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW Chefs Jason and Jordan Rickard of FioRito Ristorante transformed Kernza flour into a Japanese milk bread. The milk bread was served with Kernza butter, made from toasted Kernza grain that was steeped and blitzed.

The grain was developed from an intermediate wheatgrass that’s native to Central Europe and Asia, but has been around in the United States since the 1930s. In the 1980s researchers selected it as a potential starting point for developing a grain that’s perennial — meaning the plant will keep growing and producing year after year, even when harvested.

Those efforts were picked up by the Salina-based nonprofit, The Land Institute, in the early 2000s which worked for more than a decade to breed a strain with improved yield, seed size and disease resistance. The end result was Kernza.

The first large-scale commercial harvest of Kernza happened on a 30-acre farm in Kansas in 2010, but even before that harvest it attracted enthusiasts.

James Bowden first saw it at the Prairie Festival in Salina around 2008.

“I went on a tour of the greenhouse and the research director at the time told me, ‘One of the plants in this room might just save the world,’ and it kind of blew my mind,” Bowden said.

Bowden comes from a farming family with more than 140 years of experience near Gypsum, Kansas. He said from that first introduction to Kernza, he was hooked. Today he is the community engagement director for Sustain-A-Grain, which grows Kernza in McPherson and Marion counties and supplies Kernza-based food products.

He travels the country promoting Kernza to farmers, businesses and consumers. The source of Kernza’s sustainable edge and staying power comes from its roots, he said.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW NICHE's director John Michael and dean of culinary arts Lexi Michael welcome chefs to the Kernza for Kansas Earth Day event. The Micheals stand before a life-size comparrison of the root structure of Kernza and wheat. The Michaels began working with Kernza several years ago and say they're drawn to the plants sustainable features as well as its unique taste.

Kernza’s roots spread 10 feet down into the soil, preventing erosion and pulling in nitrogen from the soil and away from the groundwater. As a perennial crop, Kernza takes fewer tractor passes than wheat to nurture and harvest each year. Fewer tractor passes means fewer emissions as well.

Early Kernza crops were planted as feed for livestock — Bowden said cows love it — but growers like Sustain-A-Grain are working to nurture a consumer market.

Depending on the audience, Bowden’s pitch changes. For health-focused crowds, he talks up Kernza’s high protein and fiber content. For environmentalists, it’s all about the lower emissions and carbon sequestration provided by Kernza — which studies have shown can capture up to a thousand pounds of carbon per acre per year.

With farmers, Bowden talks about Kernza’s strength at preventing erosion through its “prolific roots.”

But the end point of Bowden’s pitch is always the same.

“This might be the thing that creates some longevity within our food system,” he said.

1 of 9 — Kernza spread For many of the Wichita chefs who participated in the Kernza for Kansas challenge, the event was an introduction to the grain. Not so for chef Travis Russell of Public. Russell said Kernza is already an important element of Public's Detroit-style pizza dough. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 2 of 9 — Chef Britt Shoffner's Kernza sourdough Britt Shoffner presents the 100% Kernza sourdough she created for the Kernza for Kansas event. Shoffner is a chef and the baking and pasteries instructor at NICHE. Shoffner's bake was one of the few recipes that uses 100% Kernza flour. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 3 of 9 — Kernza dishes Local chefs worked Kernza in to a variety of forms, from breads and pastas, cookies and ice cream. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 4 of 9 — Kernza croissants Craig Lloyd of Reverie Roasters made croissants with Kernza flour and served it with an ube butter. Kernza contains more protein but weaker gluten than wheat, which can make achieving pastry bakes like Lloyd's more difficult. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 5 of 9 — Kernza cookies The Kernza for Kansas event at Niche offered up as many sweets as it did savory options. The spread included chocolate chip cookies, masala graham crackers, snickerdoodles, biscotti and Kernza ice cream on a Kernza waffle cone. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 6 of 9 — Kernza Celtic pilaf Lexi Michael, the dean of culinary arts at Niche, used Kernza as the base for a Celtic pilaf. Kernza grain supports a mix of kale, thyme, oregano, butter and sunflower seeds. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 7 of 9 — Kernza milk bread Chefs Jason and Jordan Rickard of FioRito Ristorante transformed Kernza flour into a Japanese milk bread. The milk bread was served with Kernza butter, made from toasted Kernza grain that was steeped and blitzed. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 8 of 9 — Kernza sourdough Niche's Pastry and Baking Instructor and Chef Britt Shoffner made 100% Kernza sourdough. Shoffner said the Kernza flour worked a lot like rye flour and tasted like a Saison beer. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW 9 of 9 — Niche hosts Kernza for Kansas event NICHE's director John Michael and dean of culinary arts Lexi Michael welcome chefs to the Kernza for Kansas Earth Day event. The Micheals stand before a life-size comparrison of the root structure of Kernza and wheat. The Michaels began working with Kernza several years ago and say they're drawn to the plants sustainable features as well as its unique taste. Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW

Which is where chefs like John Michael come in. John and Lexi Michael, a husband and wife team, head NICHE. John Michael is the school’s director, and Lexi Michael is the dean of culinary arts. They started working with Sustain-A-Grain and Kernza five years ago.

“For me, I call it the pre-spiced grain because it has a lovely, very subtle, but kind of warm spice to it,” John Michael said. “It’s almost like there’s a little cinnamon or nutmeg or allspice or something going on there.”

The Michaels incorporated Kernza into the NICHE curriculum and bistro menu. Students in the institute’s advanced baking classes get to work with the grain, and classes on sustainability and innovation focus on Kernza as well.

“We’ve kind of taken up the flag for Kernza after meeting James, just because we realize we’re creating the next tastemakers and think it’s important to be having an effect on our food system,” Lexi Michael said.

This year, Sustain-A-Grain and NICHE pulled together a group of chefs from seven Wichita-area restaurants to experiment with Kernza. The goal was to show some of the city’s most prominent chefs and critics that an appetite for sustainable, Earth-conscious eating could be fulfilled with Kernza.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch / KMUW Local chefs participated in an Earth Day challenge to incorporate Kernza in to mouthwatering meals. Chef Jen Reifshneider of The Belmont made panuozzo, a traditional Italian sandwich built with a Kernza pizza dough. Chefs Josh Rathbun and Zakk Thomas of Lotte created a nori and Kernza pasta salad served in an XO sauce.

The end result was a feast: savory scones from Larcher’s Market, Detroit-style pizzas from Public, nori Kernza pasta salad from Lotte, a Neapolitan panuozzo sandwich from the Belmont, croissants from Reverie Roasters, Japanese milk bread from FioRito Ristorante. And from the dessert experts at Frost: Kernza ice cream served up on a Kernza waffle cone.

Guests at the potluck filled their plates and numerous to-go boxes as well.

Josh Rathbun, executive chef at Lotte in downtown Wichita, said working Kernza into the foods that his customers love wasn’t too difficult.

“I’m personally, as a chef, more motivated by a Kansas-grown grain that's good for Kansas farmers and good for Kansas people to consume and good for Kansas — that motivates me,” Rathbun said.

Several chefs said the Earth Day challenge was a good introduction to a grain they’re hoping to make a staple of their menus.

Kernza already serves as an important ingredient in the pizza dough at Public. Rathbun said the grain will make its debut on Lotte’s next menu.