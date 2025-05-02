Professional women’s art group celebrates 75 years in Wichita

When Wichita Women Artists first emerged in 1950, it offered a group of housewives the chance to socialize and critique each other’s paintings.

Seventy-five years later, the group does not restrict itself to just paintings or stay-at-home women.

“75 years ago … it was more of a, ‘Let's just get together and do this,’” WWA member Rebecca Miller said. “So now, it's very much more.”

The Wichita Eagle An image from a December 1950 meeting of the Painting of the Month Club. The group, founded earlier that year, is now called Wichita Women Artists.

WWA began as the Painting of the Month Club. In 1967, it changed its name to Wichita Women Artists to reflect the range of media specialties the group invites.

But several aspects haven’t changed since the group’s founding: WWA only admits artists who use traditional media, breaks for summer and caps membership at 40 women.

Miller, a professional oil and watercolor painter, said WWA has evolved even in the 10 years she’s been involved. The group has increased its repertoire of artists who have a range of skills, such as fabric work, ceramics, charcoal and a plethora of others.

Mia Hennen / KMUW Abby Ausherman, a WSU master's printmaking student and local art teacher, picks up art supplies at a Wichita Women Artists meeting on March 20. Alongside regular critique and updates, WWA hosted an in-group sale of its art supplies.

Abby Ausherman is an art teacher and a master’s printmaking student at Wichita State University. She’s one of the youngest members in WWA, which largely comprises retired women.

Ausherman joined because of her mom, who is also a member.

“A lot of the artists are very traditional media, which is beautiful, like they have some really beautiful work,” Ausherman said. “And I love to see that because ... I also have a community in a college .... where there's a lot of younger people, and it's very different styles of art making.

"But it's nice to get that for myself, at least, to see the variety.”

The women of WWA meet monthly at Mark Arts, where they share their work, network and provide resources for each other.

Sharon Leiker, a WWA member since 2007, said members are required to bring at least three paintings a year for critique.

“We talk to each other about, ‘What do you think I should be doing on this painting? What's wrong with my shadows? I'm unhappy with my shadows,’ and give constructive criticism to help each other become better artists,” said Leiker, an oil and watercolor artist.

Despite being critical of each other’s works, members said the underlying goal is to support each other.

“It's a really close group,” Leiker said. “I mean, we all come in as colleagues, but quickly become good friends. … If one artist gets something great, we all celebrate that. And that's one thing this group has, I think, different than some other art groups I have been in.”

Mia Hennen / KMUW Judi Michaelis and Lyda Andrews laugh with another Wichita Women Artists member at the group's monthly meeting on March 20. WWA is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

‘Enmesh themselves in the community’

Aside from helping each other, WWA members aim to interact with the community through art. Ausherman said the group is always trying to find new ways to do so.

“We're also trying to do demos and workshops, more so than what we've done in the past,” Ausherman said. “So, it's really great that they're trying to stay active and really enmesh themselves in the community.”

Naomi Ullum is a professional oil and acrylic artist and retired art instructor. She highlighted a mural WWA members helped paint for the DCCCA Women's Recovery Center in 2022. DCCCA provides addiction treatment to pregnant women seeking recovery.

“We spent a year and a half making a huge hallway mural for DCCCA for their children's wing, all featuring animals and places to live and games to play, just introducing to these children and their young moms that home can look different after recovery,” Ullum said.

Mia Hennen / KMUW Mary Binford Miller offers feedback for a fellow Wichita Women Artists member during a painting class at Mark Arts.

WWA also gives back to up-and-coming artists through three annual scholarships.

“(We’re) trying to support even younger artists, and I hope we can do more of that in the future,” Ausherman said.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, WWA hosted a celebratory exhibit in January at Mark Arts. WWA will continue festivities with exhibits around Wichita’s metro area.

Its next exhibit will be at the Art House 310 in May and June. An artist's reception will be held Friday, June 6.

“We are very active, which is another thing that I really enjoy,” Ausherman said. “So we try to do like three to four group shows every year, which is also a really great way to just be a part of the community.”

While WWA limits itself to 40 members, it currently has a few openings, something uncommon for the group.

WWA members are admitted to the group through a juried process, meaning artists have to submit works for review. Current WWA members review the works submitted anonymously and vote on the applicant.

The Wichita Eagle A 1974 clipping of the Painting of the Month Club artwork.

“We strive to have the best artists in the Wichita area, and there's a few out there that we haven't uncovered yet,” Leiker said. “... We have four positions open this year, which is unusual. It's the first time in a couple (of) years that we've had room for additional artists to be joining us, so we're excited about increasing our number back to 40.”

Stephanie Bayliff is a full-time multimedia artist who has been with WWA for a few years now. She shared some advice for aspiring women artists.

“If we were to end on anything, it would be to encourage other women that even if you are raising your kids and you have this dream to be an artist, don't give it up. Give it some time. Yeah, keep working on your skills," she said.

"And eventually you'll come back around to it, and then you'll find a group of women that is the most embracing, supportive, positive people I've ever met.”