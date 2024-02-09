A romantic tradition for generations: engagement rings

According to historians, the tradition of the engagement ring can be traced back to ancient Rome.

The custom stuck around for centuries, but after World War II, the tradition fell out of favor for many Americans.

That is, until the “A Diamond is Forever” campaign in 1947, which marketing experts say transformed the wedding ring industry.

Kylie Cameron / KMUW Carolyn Sayre opened Sayre's Fine Jewelry almost 20 years ago.

“So usually, the couples come in together and narrow it down, and then he might come back and get it later to surprise her,” jeweler Carolyn Sayre said.

“But first, we just walk them through the step of educating them. And that's a big part because they're expensive, no matter what you say.”

Sayre owns Sayre’s Fine Jewelry in College Hill, which opened almost 20 years ago. She and her husband help couples pick out their rings, or design one for them.

In her 42 years in the jewelry industry, she said she’s seen a lot of different trends.

“The traditional round diamond isn't as popular right now,” she said. “Ovals are very popular. And solitaires; more solitaires instead.

“A few years ago, it was the halo style with the diamonds around the center stone. We don't see as much of that now.”

Diamond shape and size is just one of the things for couples to consider in their search for the perfect ring.

Timothy Larsen / Courtesy of Jen Cole Jen Cole and Timothy Larsen got engaged on News Years Day last year.

Jen Cole and Timothy Larsen got engaged on New Year's Day last year. Before the engagement, Larsen said he spent weeks researching engagement ring styles.

“I didn't want it to be gaudy, and just this big hunk of glass on her ring finger,” Larsen said. “I wanted it to be a little bit more petite, little smaller. So I went with the real diamond.”

Larsen and Cole are both from Enid, Okla. They’ve known each other for at least a decade, where they first met as business partners: Larsen owns a T-shirt shop and Cole orders T-shirts for her Zumba events.

At the time, though, they were married and had families. Eventually, they both got divorced and began dating five years ago when Cole was in Enid celebrating Easter weekend with her family.

They’re getting married on April 20, their five-year anniversary, and a day that also happens to be known for marijuana use. But the couple said that’s a coincidence.

“It’s a fun date for sure, like, how are you ever going to forget that?” Cole said.

The couple said they both had similar experiences at their first weddings: small and rushed. This time, they’re doing it right.

“It’s a mulligan, it’s a do-over,” Larsen said. “We're going to be married for the rest of our lives. It’s like, ‘Why not do it up? Do it big? How it’s supposed to be as adults.’ ”

Timothy Larsen / Courtesy of Jen Cole Jen Cole and Timothy Larsen are getting married on April 20.

Cole, a romantic, agrees.

“I remember, like planning it when I was in college, like, ‘Oh, these would be the colors I would pick. This would be the kind of dress I would want. I would want this and that and this, want to get married at this spot.’ Like, I had this whole thing spun up.”

It’s the experiences and romance that partners enjoy together that draws them into the tradition of buying an engagement ring, according to Sayre.

“They just get romantic about wanting to buy something nice for their partner, and to share love,” she said.

“That's what it's about: to show love and the promise that, ‘Yes, I will marry you. I want you forever.’”

For couples thinking about getting engaged, Cole said they should enjoy their time together … and give themselves a little extra time for wedding planning.

“Engagement is a very unique time in your life, and some people have it for shorter times than others,” Cole said. “So my advice would be if you're engaged, please … enjoy the engagement part because it has been a lot of fun. It's really fun to be a fiancé.”